Children’s films, the best | Cinema PREMIERE

What are your favorite children’s movies? Many knew some of the greatest gems of the eighties, others enjoyed the early years of Pixar and absolutely all of us grew up with the animated classics of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

However, children’s movies are full of possibilities and, as proof, we present to you some of the best movies for children. From musical films to horror for the little ones, without forgetting the maximum achievements of traditional animation.

The Little Mermaid (Dir. Ron Clements & John Musker, 1989)

Walt Disney’s animated children’s movies are essential for any little one, but what is the best option to start the hobby? We lean towards The little Mermaid. An adaptation of the homonymous tale by Hans Christian Andersen about a mermaid in love with a human prince. We know that this decision will generate enormous controversy among mouse lovers and therefore, we remind you that The little Mermaid encompasses some of the best qualities in studio history: a fairy tale, a princess of great strength, a prince of impressive bravery, a terrifying witch, hilarious sidekicks, drama, comedy, adventure, a bit of tragedy, spectacular animation and top notch music. With all these elements, we are not surprised that this animated film marked the beginning of the second golden age of the studio. That is why many consider it the great link between traditional Disney and the one we all know today.

The Iron Giant (Dir. Brad Bird, 1999)

Many believe that Andrew Adamson was the great pioneer of the animated revolution with Shrek. But Brad Bird was the first to show that other North American studies could thrive on the technique without mimicking the mouse formula. To achieve this, the director turned to the strangest friendship of animated cinema. A gigantic robot whose powerful weapons are insufficient before the charisma of a child who manages to appease him with his friendship and with the eternal example of Superman. We never imagined that a film full of elements of war could be so moving!

The magic moment

Despite being a gem of animated cinema, The iron Giant It does not have the popularity it deserves and therefore we prefer to omit any spoiler that ruins the outcome. We only guarantee that you will never see Superman the same way after enjoying this movie.

My Neighbor Totoro (Dir. Hayao Miyazaki, 1988)

It’s easy to succumb to the charms of American animation. No one like Hayao Miyazaki to take children into a fascinating world inhabited by all kinds of fascinating creatures. Perhaps the best example of this is My neighbor totoro. One of the great classics of Japanese animation in which two little girls move to the countryside to be close to their sick mother. They are then contacted by the friendly spirits of the forest.

The magic moment

Mei and Satsuki are desperate at their father’s delay and decide to go out into the rain to wait for him at the truck stop. In one of the most memorable scenes in Ghibli, the little girls end up running into the friendly Totoro, who decides to accompany them while he waits for his own feline bus. Have you ever felt observed in the rain? Maybe it’s Totoro watching over you

Toy Story (Dir. John Lasseter, 1995)

More than 20 years have passed since the premiere of Toy story, but the passage of time has not managed to fade the magic of the film among the new generations. After all, nothing like discovering that toys come to life when we leave the room! The best of all is that our saga is in a continuous evolution that has managed to captivate us at all times. The original trilogy showed Andy’s emotional growth, while the fourth adventure portends a brand new love story. It’s no surprise that toys are the ultimate jewel in Pixar’s crown!

The magic moment

We are sure that the little ones will scream with excitement when the lost Woody and Buzz manage to escape from the infamous Sid, then fly – or fall in style – into the arms of their worried child. For their part, adults will be moved by the perfect outcome of Toy Story 3, realizing that their little ones will eventually leave games to become adults.

Mary Poppins (Dir. Robert Stevenson, 1964)

We know that life can be bitter at times and therefore, no one better than Mary Poppins to sweeten it with a little sugar. With this sympathetic philosophy, the elegant British nanny played by Julie Andrews conquered audiences for generations to become a fundamental character in the filmography of any person: from the smallest to the adults who need to remember the old joys of childhood. And since the sweet taste of life is never enough, we look forward to her return with a renewed performance by Emily Blunt!

The magic moment

The strict George Banks finally falls in love with the teachings of Mary Poppins and her “supercalifragilisticoespialidoo.” While the nanny takes flight in search of other little ones who need her help. An indispensable sequence for all those who have forgotten the most valuable elements of life.

Miracle on 34th Street (Dir. Les Mayfield, 1994)

Christmas is magical for any child and for this reason we could not omit one of the greatest jewels of the season in our selection: Miracle on 34th Street. The story revolves around a lawyer who tries to prove that a man accused of insanity is the real Santa Claus, while the innocent old man seeks to do the same before a girl who has lost any Christmas hope. It is not only a fundamental film for the little ones, but also for lovers of the time who yearn to remember the maximum childhood illusions.

The magic moment

The always smiling Kris Kringle fulfills absolutely all the wishes of little Susan Walker, thus proving that Santa Claus is real. We don’t know about you, but every time we watch this movie we feel pretty sure that Santa does exist and that Richard Attenborough did not die, but returned to the North Pole.

The Muppets Movie (Dir. James Frawley, 1979)

We loved it The Muppets by James Bobin, but it also hurt us to see the world with a completely forgotten Kermit desperate to regain his old magic. So that this tragic situation never comes true, perhaps the little ones should start their hobby with The movie of The Muppets, which shows the beginnings of the unique puppets that meet with the dream of making the world happy.

The magic moment

We love superhero crossovers, we’re excited about the upcoming Universal Monsters movie universe, and we dream of a kingdom inhabited by Disney characters, but absolutely nothing can beat an alliance between all the Muppets in the world – The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, The Land Gorch and Emmett Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas– for the most memorable performance of “The Rainbow Connection.” Too bad Fraggle Rock still didn’t exist back then!

I would like to be great (Dir. Penny Marshall, 1988)

Many adults look back on their childhood with nostalgia and therefore it is incomprehensible that children are desperate to grow up. Under this premise, I would like to be great explores the story of a little boy who takes advantage of the magic of a fortune-telling machine to become a singular adult. Although the first days will be full of fun, our central character will end up suffering an incomplete life due to the lack of fundamental experiences for the development of any person, as well as the excessive responsibilities that prevent him from enjoying his strange childhood.

The magic moment

Do you know a child eager to become an adult? Perhaps his perspective on life will change with the outcome of our story, in which Josh – a brilliant Tom Hanks – decides to abandon his freedoms, wealth and the possible love of his life to complete and live his childhood properly.

ET, The Extraterrestrial (Dir. Steven Spielberg, 1982)

Eighties cinema is full of children’s classics like Gremlins, The Goonies and Labyrinth, but none of these children’s films would have been possible without the greatest family treasure of the decade: ET To achieve it, Steven Spielberg completely forgot about fierce alien invasions to show us the story of an innocent alien stranded on our planet and who will establish a beautiful friendship with a little boy who will do everything possible to help him on his return.

The magic moment

Elliott and ET intend to go into the forest to communicate with the alien’s house, but how do they get to the right place? The answer is simple for our alien, who uses his skills to lift the bicycle of his human friend and, incidentally, give us one of the most memorable scenes in the history of celluloid. We bet you that the little ones will ask for baskets on their bikes with this sequence, just in case they run into a friendly alien.

The witches (Dir. Nicolas Roeg, 1990)

It is easy to assume that children’s movies should focus on innocent fantasy adventures, but how about a little horror to spice up the moviegoers’ tastes among the little ones? Although contemporary audiences might be inclined towards the disturbing Coraline and the Secret Door, we recommend starting with a 90s classic: The Witches. After all, this is a famous adaptation of Roald Dahl’s work that perfectly combines the threat of ancient sorceresses with the sympathetic adventure of a boy turned into a mouse. Add to that the memorable work of Anjelica Huston as the Grand Witch and the hilarious performance of Rowan Atkinson as the ever-angry Mr. Stringer. And if you’re into witches, you can always continue the streak with the hilarious Abracadabra.

The magic moment

The resourceful Luke develops a plan to stop the Grand High Witch: pour the potion into her soup to turn her into a disgusting rat! The sequence reaches its climax with one of the most grotesque creatures created by Jim Henson’s workshops and, incidentally, shows the little ones that it is always possible to overcome their worst fears.

The must-haves: Star Wars and Harry Potter

Remember the nervousness you felt when meeting Darth Vader? Or the excitement when Harry Potter first entered Hogwarts? The truth is that all the children of the world deserve to experience these sensations and to achieve it, nothing better than two of the best cinematographic sagas in history. We guarantee that the little movie buff will thank them one day with these children’s movies!

The magic moment

In the case of Harry Potter, the little ones will enjoy discovering that nothing is written and even the Sorting Hat will respect the decisions that the young students want to make. For its part, the galactic saga promises to continue surprising for generations with the always memorable revelation of Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker. George Lucas may not agree with us, but never start with the prequels!