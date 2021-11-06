Checo Pérez will start fourth in the Mexican Grand Prix

The Mexican pilot Czech Pérez achieved his best grade in a Grand Prix of Mexico finishing in fourth position and obtaining a time of 1: 16.342, while Mercedes gave the surprise by starting in the first row with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis hamilton.

Checo Pérez will start the Mexican GP from fourth position. Getty

The man from Guadalajara had no problems in the first round by advancing to fifth place with a record of 1: 17.003, while the dominators from the start was the German team with Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc in second place.

Q2 was not the best performance for Czech Pérez, which advanced in seventh place, but far from the performance he showed in practice, where he dominated the third session. The tapatío finished behind men like Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.

In the third round, things did not improve for the Austrian team, as the man from Guadalajara managed to get into the second row of the grid with his teammate Max verstappen, who will come out in third place.