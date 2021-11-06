Checo Pérez vs Canelo Álvarez: how much are the fortunes of the two Mexicans of the moment (Photos: Karina Hernández / Infobae / Reuters)

The Mexican sport will enjoy in the same weekend two of the most popular and successful Mexican athletes of the moment, because after the historic combat of unification of Saul Alvarez in Las Vegas this Saturday, November 6, Sergio perez will try to get on the podium in front of his audience in the Grand Prix of Mexico on Sunday.

While one succeeds in the boxing elite with an imposing record of 56 wins, two draws and one defeat; the other disputes his eleventh consecutive season in motorsport highlights And now he’s in a car with a chance of success, which is why they have become two extremely valuable products worldwide.

Among the most recent doubts by several fans, the one that refers to their economic status tops the search lists, since both can claim to be among the highest paid athletes in their discipline.

Canelo Álvarez and Checo Pérez are two of the highest paid athletes around the world in their discipline (Photos: Instagram @canelo / @schecoperez)

How much money do Canelo Álvarez and Checo Pérez have?

The income of the Mexican boxer tends to be more widely disseminated through the national and international media, since in addition the Canelo He has no qualms about showing off part of his wealth on social networks and there are different studies that refer to the amount of money he receives in a matter of sponsorships.

For the most recent match against Caleb Plant, the tapatío hopes to enter around USD 40 million, in accordance with ESPN, a figure that would be added to his current fortune, which amounts to $ 140 million, in accordance with Celebrity Net Worth.

However, it is estimated that throughout his professional career he has entered more than USD 220 million, since only between 2018 and 2020, Alvarez has entered more than $ 135 million, according to Sportekz.

Canelo Álvarez aboard his private plane (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

Secondly, Sergio perez is one of the pilots of Formula 1 more reserved regarding their income, because beyond their well-known relationship with the Slim family and his fortune, the athlete from Jalisco does not usually boast of his millionaire earnings on social networks.

Recently the magazine Forbes revealed that Czech ranks fourth among the highest paid drivers on the grid, with a guaranteed salary of USD 8 million per year with Red bull racing and with the possibility of ascending to $ 18 million if it achieves the stipulated objectives.

2021 promises to be the year in which more income receives Perez for his work within the Formula 1; However, after 10 years of working in the highest category of motorsports, his current fortune would reach USD 30 million, in accordance with Essentially Sports and not counting his millionaire agreement with Red bull.

Sergio Checo Pérez aboard a private plane heading to the Azerbaijan GP (Photo: Instagram / @ schecoperez)

The difference between the two athletes from Guadalajara is still very wide, since in just three years, Canelo Alvarez has been able to triple all his income, especially as a result of his multi-million dollar contract with DAZN in 2018, because even after his break with the promoter of Golden Boy Promotions, Saúl was able to multiply the earnings until he averaged USD 30 million for every fight.

Secondly, Czech Perez It was barely able to position itself among the Top-5 of the highest paid drivers in the world. In case he can achieve the goals and start winning more races, the 31-year-old could average and even exceed the $ 15 million yearly and be a little closer to Canelo.

For reference, your teammate Max verstappen has a guaranteed salary of USD 42 million by 2021 according to Forbes, which could be multiplied if he manages to win the World of Pilots in December, so the margin of improvement in salary is still wide for the Mexican within Formula 1.

KEEP READING:

From selling popsicles to having a fortune of USD 140 million: the story of Canelo Álvarez

Checo Pérez: how much he earns and how much is the fortune of the Mexican Formula 1 driver

Canelo vs Plant: the imposing bag of money they will win in Las Vegas

The millionaire amount with which Checo Pérez is considered one of the highest paid F1 drivers