Checo Pérez beats Max Verstappen in the last practice prior to qualifying for the Mexican GP

Sergio Pérez made the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez roar by registering the best lap of the session with his time of 1: 17.026, with which he beat his powerful teammate in Red bull, the Dutch Max Verstappen.

Formula 1 action returns to Aztec soil for the Mexican Grand Prix on the weekend of November 5-7 live on ESPN Deportes, where you can also watch practice sessions and qualifications. Friday, November 5

• Practice 1: 1:30 pm ET | Practice 2: 5 pm ET Saturday november 6

• Practice 3: 1 pm ET | Qualification: 4 pm ET Sunday, November 7

• Race: 2 pm ET (coverage from 1 pm ET)

Checo Pérez was 0.193 thousandths faster than Max, who had dominated all of Friday.

The surprising thing about the passage of Red Bull is that Checo’s time was also 651 thousandths better than that of third place, Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes.

Behind them were Valtteri Bottas at .686 and Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, more than a second away.

THIS WAS THE SESSION

In Practice 3, the first to hit the track was Yuki Tsunoda from Alpha Tauri and the rest of the cars stood by for the first five minutes.

Before practice, the Mexican Supercopa series had its free trials and some cars suffered a malfunction and spilled oil on the track, which made the track officials work extra to try to clean it.

Checo Pérez set the best time at 20 minutes and with 28 minutes to go he climbed to the top again, but only for a few seconds as his teammate Verstappen surpassed him by .397 thousandths.

Five minutes from the end of the session, the rostrum roared as Checo scored 1: 17.024 to temporarily beat the 1: 17.217 set by Max.

But the emotion did not stop there, Verstappen tried to overcome it and although his lap was very good, he did not manage to improve the Mexican’s time.