Céline Dion’s illness that causes her severe pain and has forced her to cancel her concerts

As a good audiovisual product that it is, the cinema has left throughout history numerous examples of soundtracks that have magnified certain feature films and vice versa. A good example of this is Ghost. The Righteous Brothers published Unchained melody back in 1955, but it was several decades later when it ended up becoming a true anthem because of the film starring Patrick Swayze and Demi moore (58 years old).

Just seven years after this unquestionable box office success, another memorable title hit theaters. Titanic broke hearts and records in the heat of the cinematic romance of Leonardo Dicaprio (46) and Kate winslet (46), encouraged by the already unforgettable My heart will go on, a song that, in case there was any doubt, consecrated Celine dion (53) as one of the best voices on the international scene.

However, success in the professional field is not always accompanied by good news in other areas of life. As soon as the 21st century opened, Céline Dion decided to take a break, among other issues, because her husband had been diagnosed with throat cancer. In the midst of the shadows, the Canadian artist also received a message of light: in 2001 she gave birth to her first child.

With renewed strength, Dion resumed his career with a very eloquent title album A new day have you come, which once again placed her at the top of the international sales charts, ushering in a tour as extensive as it was successful.

Family tragedy

The singer during one of her performances.

Gtres

But while the Canadian was defining her musical career with brilliance, the news regarding the health of her husband again took on a clearly negative aspect. René Angélil worsened in the last months of 2015, passing away on January 14, 2016, the same weekend in which he also Céline Dion’s brother lost his life to cancer.

This double emotional blow was tried to assimilate by the Canadian by relying on music, which is why she released, just a few months after those sad losses, Encore a you are, an album sung in one of the languages ​​he dominates: French. But while trying to continue her artistic career, the artist from Quebec had to deal with the continuous rumors about her extreme thinness.

Some sources even pointed to a problem of anorexia, something that she herself emphatically denied: “Am I thin? It is true that I am a little more

thin but everything is fine, nothing is wrong “, settled. With this topic still hot, Céline Dion has once again made the news for a health issue, this is officially confirmed. The singer has been forced to cancel her performances in Las Vegas, a decision that she herself has explained through a statement: “My partners have

worked tirelessly to prepare this new avant-garde theater that is absolutely beautiful. I feel terribly sorry for disappointing you, and I’m especially sorry to disappoint all the fans who had planned to come to Las Vegas. Now I have to focus on my health to improve quickly … I want to get out of this as quickly as possible“, he assured.

In case new speculations arose, her sister Claudette has emphasized in an interview that it is not “no whim”, but responds to “a few muscle spasms”, a “painful” problem, but fortunately it is not more serious.

the interpreter in a file image.

Gtres

More than those spasms themselves, according to some medical publications, the problem may be what they reveal: from a herniated disc, to a problem of fatigue, going through an abnormal functioning at the arterial level. On the other hand, Céline Dion’s diagnosis could approach muscle spasticity, a

alteration of the central nervous system that makes it difficult to move any part of the body. In this case, doctors usually bet on three types of treatment. The first has to do with the combination of physical activity and physical therapy treatment, the second is based on the use of medications and the third consists of a surgical intervention to implant a catheter that helps the body to alleviate this problem.

