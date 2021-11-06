Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant: Eddy Reynoso would be Vergil Ortiz Jr’s next coach

Eddy reynoso showed on more than one occasion that when a fight starts to approach Canelo Alvarez, he concentrates only on that as it happened with Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders. However, in the clash against Caleb Plant This seems to have changed due to various reports confirming that Vergil Ortiz Jr would be close to joining to his stable.

The story in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas was very tense after the pre-fight weigh-in was performed by the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring World Titles. In it, the American told fans that it was very easy to boo him, but that the difficult thing was to get to be up there.

Because of this, the fight was very hot, but this did not mean that Eddy Reynoso could not close the arrival of one of the most important promises in boxing: Vergil Ortiz Jr. As reported by Mike coppinger The young American left Robert’s gym Garcia and joins one of the most important stables on the planet.

Without a doubt that the fighter who has been promoted by Golden Boy Promotion has made a wise decision because with Garcia He had not been able to integrate the defensive facet since he always goes to the front, hits hard and receives a lot. For this reason, it is not by chance that he came into the arms of a coach who is characterized by improving defensive aspects. An example of this is Oscar Valdez.

Homophobic cry at the weigh-in of Canelo Álvarez

In the middle of the weigh-in when he showed up to Caleb Plant, fans of Canelo Alvarez they began to make the discriminatory cry. The same braking by Mauricio Sulaiman after he has begun to make a gesture of disapproval to the sector of the stadium that carried out that act.