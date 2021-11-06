Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant Overcome the Scale; after weighing they face each other again

Saul Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO’s) and Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KO’s) beat the scale and met the final prerequisite to their unification bout for all super medium scepters.

Before about five thousand spectators in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Mexican and the American maintained the tonic of verbal aggression. In fact, there was no traditional face-to-face, due to the bite between the two. Their respective collaborators preferred to separate them to prevent them from getting hit.

“I will prove that I am the best in the world and I will achieve victory. I will show that I do not speak, boxing “, Plant stated, owner of the super middleweight belt of the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

“We’ll see, what matters is in the ring and there it will be very different “, answered the “Canelo”, who owns the sash of the World Council (WBC), the World Association (WBA) and the World Organization (WBO).

Plant, who was supported by various fans, logged 167 pounds on the scale, while Alvarez 168, the category boundary.

Most of the fans cheered the tapatío, who seeks to be the first Mexican boxer who is undisputed champion, in any category.

[email protected]