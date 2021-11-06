Camila Cabello and her Mexican roots – Publimetro México

Camila Cabello has honored her Mexican roots numerous times. The successful 24-year-old singer was born in Cojímar, Cuba on March 3, 1997.

Although he has lived with his mother in the United States since the age of seven, every time he can, he demonstrates the Mexican roots inherited by his father.

On the recent Day of the Dead festival, Camila and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, celebrated the tradition of Mexican origin in style from the city of Oaxaca.

For his part, Shawn wore a spectacular charro outfit with a skull painted face and Camila wore her Catrina wardrobe and makeup. As if that were not enough to the rhythm of mariachis, they both danced and enjoyed the emblematic celebration.

Through social media, Cabello shared part of her wonderful days in the beautiful city. “I love you Oaxaca, I love you Mexico” he wrote at the bottom of one of the publications. “A post for the Nature of Oaxaca – The mountains, the flowers, the animals, the fruits and vegetables- what magic there is in nature and I love how much it informs the culture, traditions, and art of Oaxaca.”

Despite the fact that the singer has become a trend due to her connection with the Mexican celebration, it is not the first time that she boasts of the roots inherited by her father. During his participation in Tiny Desk he included a group of Mariachis to his single “La Buena Vida” from his next album “Familia”.

“For the last song on my set I want to introduce you to Mariachi Garibaldi by Jaime Cuellar,” said the singer.

Although the new album does not yet have a release date, little by little the singer has been sharing with her fans some singles that give a clue as to how the long-awaited record project will sound like. “Don´t go yet” was the first to come out and the second “La Buena Vida” in the small presentation at the Tiny Desk.

Camila revealed that the last single is her favorite, and why not? if it carries with it a very special part for Mexicans, such as mariachis. The album “Familia” promises to combine the cultural traditions of both the Aztec country and Cuba, where his mother is from.

At the beginning of the mini concert, Cabello said: “Half of my heart is in Havana,” a country that the young singer left before she was five years old. Later he lived for a time in Mexico City and it was later when they decided to go to the United States.

In November 2020, the singer also joined in the celebration of the Day of the Dead. With an altar full of candles, flowers, water, photographs, various catrinas and even a Virgin of Guadalupe; Camila honored her ancestors and at the same time followed the tradition instilled in her by her father.

“I am a proud Cuban-Mexican, born east of Havana, and I am standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York and I just know that just like dreams, these guys cannot be forgotten and are worth fighting for. for them, “said the singer in 2018.

At the age of 24, Camila Cabello has not only catapulted to fame with her undeniable talent, she has also become a true defender and reference of Latino culture. Four years ago the singer explained to everyone present at the Grammy Awards what it was like to arrive in the United States.

“Like the ‘dreamers’, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets, only hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up and honestly, nothing in my path has been different from theirs, ”said the singer.

