Cameron Diaz’s change from ‘The Mask’ to now

Cameron Diaz She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood, since she made her debut in the film ‘The mask’. At that moment she stole the public’s attention with her incredible beauty, however soon showed that her attractiveness was just one of her many talentsBecause over time she not only became a recognized actress, but also a successful businesswoman.

Cameron Diaz from model to Hollywood star

Cameron grew up in San Diego, California. She is the daughter of a Cuban-American and an Anglo-German. Before taking an interest in acting, she began a modeling career.

In 1994 Jim Carrey was one of the most famous actors in the film industry with thousands of titles to his name. Nevertheless in ‘The Mask’ the actor was overshadowed by the beauty of his co-star, Cameron Diaz.

In an interview with Naomi Campbell, the actress explained that some couples decide to get married and have a family during their youth.

His role in the film earned him several roles in other productions. Although at first he only played the love interest of other gallants, Diaz showed that he had the talent to shine with his own light.

Cameron won the lead in ‘There’s Something About Mary’, a romantic comedy opposite Ben Stiller, that earned 176 million dollars and that ranked the actress as one of the most famous comedians.

While Diaz had a knack for comedy, she was ready to show that she could star in different genres. That’s why he accepted the role in Spike Jonze’s movie ‘Being John Malkovich’.

In 2000 he joined the saga of ‘Charlie’s Angels’, which would later become one of his most memorable works. She also voiced “Princess Fiona” in the animated film “Shrek,” which won an Oscar.

In your private life, Diaz was related to some Hollywood personalities until she had a long relationship with actor and singer Jared Leto. After their separation he began an affair with Justin timberlake who is nine years younger than her. However, she made it clear that she was not interested in getting married and their relationship lasted four years.

It is also known that for a year she dated baseball star Alex Rodriguez. However, his true love would come later with the musician Benji Madden.

Cameron and Benji got engaged just before Christmas 2014, after seven months of knowing each other. Two weeks after their engagement, they held a home ceremony in Los Angeles attended by Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and Drey Barrymore.

Regarding his secret wedding, he said that he had waited years to get married because he did not want to settle. So she waited to meet the ideal man for her, now she lives a happy and stable relationship.

Despite being very happy, it is important for her to keep her life private, which is why In her daughter’s birth announcement, she also said she would not share photos or details of her baby.

Motherhood for Cameron came at a good time, as it happened after he announced his retirement from acting in 2018. Since then he has put aside the spotlight to lead a common life. The last time he gave an interview was in February 2019 for the 25th anniversary of his film My best friend’s Wedding.

For her this is the ideal time to be a mother, as he can consciously enjoy this stage with his little Raddix Madden.

«Having a family, when you are young you just do it. When you are my age and you decide to make it is a real choice, you really have to work hard to achieve it. “

Despite the fact that women in their forties are more financially stable and more mature.

