Cameron Diaz announces the arrival of his first daughter

Cameron Diaz revealed this Friday that she became the mother of a girl, a product of her marriage to the musician Benjamin madden.

Diaz, who is retired from show business, added that she and her husband had chosen for the little girl the name of Raddix Madden.





Madden, 40 years old, and Diaz, 47, will be married for five years this Sunday.

A source close to the celebrities told the magazine People whoThe couple “really wanted to enlarge the family.”

Diaz made the announcement with a statement on his account Instagram, in which he explained that although they are “very happy to share the news” they also feel “a strong instinct to protect the little girl’s privacy.”

Therefore, “we are not going to publish photos or compete more details, with the exception that it is very, very beautiful,” he said.

The decision to keep your daughter private is consistent with the attitude you Diaz and Madden, who is the lead guitarist of the band Good charlotte, they have had throughout their relationship.

Their romance and wedding were conducted almost in secret and are rarely seen in public, unless they have professional commitments.

The actress and the musician were married in January 2015 in an intimate ceremony held at their home in Los Angeles, United States.

The last time Diaz shared with the press was at a publication event Entertainment Weekly in February 2019, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his film My Best Friend Wedding.

He had previously promoted his book in 2016 The Longevity Book.

For its part, Madden presented in 2018 “Generation Rx”, his most recent album with Good charlotte, where he shares vocal leadership with his brother Joel madden, designer’s husband Nicole richie.

By: Agencies / Photo: Getty Images