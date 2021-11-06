Bus with Rayados followers suffers an accident heading to CDMX

A bus where fans of the Rayados of Monterrey, suffered an accident and caught fire shortly before arriving in Querétaro, without serious injuries being recorded, he reported on his social networks The addiction, the animation group of the sports campus.

Local fans who are part of the addiction barThey, including families, were heading to Mexico City to witness the matchday 17 match against the Águilas del América.

The mishap occurred almost upon reaching the City of Querétaro, reported the animation group and added, “all are well, there are no seriously injured and all are under protection in a restaurant that is further ahead of the accident.”

He also reported that they were only waiting for the arrival of “the insurance of the bus and the support to be able to continue with the trip.” Finally pointed out The Addiction, “This information is in order not to further alarm the family or friends of the people who made the trip.”

On the page of the northern bar they shared photographs of the moment when the transport unit was consumed by flames.

We are only waiting for the bus insurance and support to arrive to continue the trip, this information is with the aim of not alarming the family or friends of the people who made the trip. – THE ADDICTION (@LAADICCIONCFM) November 6, 2021

–