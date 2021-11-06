Bravos player was going to be arrested by a gendarme

While the players and Braves fans enjoyed the celebration during the parade on Friday afternoon after winning the title of the 2021 World Series, Cobb County Police mistakenly forgot that pitcher Tyler Matzek was also a champion.

As team members rode in a float, while others cheered on the streets, one of the officers grabbed Matzek – who was wearing a visible white Braves jersey – on his right shoulder rather roughly. Here the video:

Then a second officer approached where the two of them were. After a brief exchange, Matzek wandered off freely. It’s safe to say that officials may have forgotten that Matzek was part of the MLB championship team:

In the Braves’ World Series victory in Game 6, Matzek entered the game for Max Fried. Matzek allowed one hit and no walks with four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

The 31-year-old left-handed pitcher also earned the top six outs for Atlanta in the Braves’ 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS to capture the first NLCS pennant. Atlanta since 1999.

Matzek joined Atlanta on August 15, 2019 when he signed a two-year minor league contract.