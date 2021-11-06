Brandon Lee’s sister, who died on the set of ‘The Raven’, sends a message after Alec Baldwin’s tragic accident

The terrible news that the actor Alec Baldwin has accidentally killed the cinematographer of the film he was shooting and injured the film’s director by firing a pistol that he did not know was loaded, has inevitably awakened the memories of the tragic death Brandon Lee, son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, and whom a stray bullet on the set of the film The Raven He ended up taking his life when he was only 28 years old. In fact, it was the actor’s own sister, Shannon Lee, who as soon as she learned of the tragic event and after going back to that fateful March 31, 1993, the day she lost her brother, wanted to send a message support to the family of Halyna Hutchins, the deceased cinematographer, and that of director Joel Souza, who were also injured in the event. “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and all those involved in the incident of Rust. Nobody should kill themselves with a gun on a film set “reads the message.

And it is that the death of Brandon Lee when he was filming the final scene of The Raven, it is a fact difficult to forget. The actor was fatally wounded with a 44 Magnum at the hands of fellow supporting actor Michael Massee, who took up the gun without knowing that a blank bullet had been placed inside it that would end the life of his partner. After receiving the impact, Brandon instantly fell backwards, but the filming did not stop, as it was something foreseen in the script, and although it was planned that he would fall forward, none of those present was surprised that Lee did it the other way around. What did set off the alarms was that he did not join up immediately, so the director ended up shouting what would become one of the most tragic “cuts” in cinema, after verifying that the young promise of cinema was unconscious. Brandon Lee died 12 hours after being shot from internal bleeding, because despite the fact that 30 liters of blood were transfused, the actor could not assimilate them.

But what really happened for this accident to occur? The investigation concluded that it was due to negligence on the part of those responsible for the film, although it was impossible to identify a single culprit. Apparently the team members At one point they ran out of props bullets and, instead of waiting to get them to continue filming, they decided to make them with their own hands., emptying live ammunition of gunpowder, with such bad luck that one of them was not completely emptied and ended up detonated.

Other accidents

But Brandon Lee’s accident is unfortunately not the only one in movie history. Behind all the glamor there are also many dangers such as “fake” shootings, fights, plane crashes, explosions, falling structures or high-speed chases, which put the lives of actors and actresses, and in most cases those of their stuntmen, in jeopardy.

One of the most striking is that of the actor Jon-Erik Hexum who died after shooting himself in the head with a pistol while he was playing between takes to Russian roulette with a Magnum 44 on the set of the television series ‘Cover Up’. The bullet pierced his temple, fracturing his skull and causing a fatal brain hemorrhage.

In the delivery of Resident Evil: Final Chapter , shot in 2017, Milla Jovovich not only encountered one accident, but two. First his stuntman, Olivia Jackson, was seriously injured and lost her left arm during a motorcycle maneuver and two months later, another stuntman, the Ricardo Cornelius, lost his life on the same set, when an uninsured vehicle slid off a platform and it crushed.

The sequel to Batman starring Christopher Nolan was also not spared from the tragedy, in addition to losing actor Heath Ledger, who was found dead in his home, in the middle of filming. Stuntman Conway Wickliffe was also one of the big production losses. Wickliffe, who also performed stunts in 2005’s Batman Begins, was leaning out of the window of a Nissan 4×4 operating a camera when the car collided with a tree, causing a severe head injury that resulted in death.

In the action movie XXX, Vin Diesel lost his stunt double in one of the paragliding scenes, while Tom Cruise in Top gun had to say goodbye to the actor who was impersonating him as a pilot, Art Scholl, whose plane (called the Pitts Special) sank in the Pacific Ocean five miles off the coast of Encinitas, California.

Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jet Li, stars of The mercenaries they also saw how two of their specialists risked their lives At the scene of an explosion, one of them, Ken Lui, ended up dying, while another of them suffered extremely serious injuries.

Another well-known tragedy was the one that occurred on the set of Twilight zone when a helicopter crash killed actor Vic Morrow and two children in Santa Clarita, California. Morrow and the children were filming a scene that included some explosions when some debris rose more than 100 feet into the air, damaging the helicopter’s rotors. Five people, including director John Landis, faced charges of involuntary manslaughter, but were ultimately acquitted.

But perhaps the most tragic case is that of the film The messenger, shot in the Kamadon Mountains in South Ossetia, where a fatal rock and ice slide claimed the lives of 27 people on the production team. Some bodies were recovered and others were not, because they were buried under tons of stones and in inaccessible areas.







