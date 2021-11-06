Blue Origin loses its lawsuit against NASA and SpaceX can go to the Moon

We’re sorry, Jeff Bezos. The federal judge handling the case of Blue origin against the United States Government, the one that led to the POT to paralyze your contract with Spacex, has agreed with the space agency. SpaceX will be able to return to work on the call Starship, that ship that takes astronauts to the surface of the Moon. According to New York Times, Blue Origin and Dynetics, two competitors of SpaceX in the award of this public contract, They believe NASA’s decision to offer the contract only to Elon Musk’s company unfair.

Jeff Bezos has taken the sentence well … Elon a joke

Both companies had complained to the Government Accountability Office for the decision to choose a single contractor in the lunar conquest, something that Jeff Bezos has criticized in other ways and ways. Blue Origin, Bezos’ company, alleged that NASA changed the contract objectives and requirements for the lunar module at the last minute and made a biased decision based on budget. According to the heads of the former Amazon founder’s company, as SpaceX became the sole supplier, competition in this area was eliminated.. The judge has seen no indication of this and has agreed with the aerospace agency.

Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the courts judgment, and wish full success for NASA and SpaceX on the contract. pic.twitter.com/BeXc4A8YaW Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 4, 2021

Yes OK Jeff Bezos has reacted by wishing “full success to NASA and SpaceX”, and has confirmed that not to appeal the sentence, if it is true the plans of NASA and SpaceX to collaborate in the next missions to the Moon had come to a standstill, something that has delayed an already complicated plan full of ups and downs. . However, it must be remembered that Elon Musk’s company had to develop a type of module that would take off from Earth and land on the satellite and that, surely, would go the other way.

He did, at least according to the agency, but still things haven’t turned out as expected. You have to remember NASA’s Artemis missions are very important, because humans are not sent to the satellite from the 1972. And how has the Elon Musk sentence been taken? Well, funny, presenting a meme from Judge Dredd.