Billie Eilish bought a luxurious horse ranch that belonged to Leona Lewis

Billie eilish has become one of the most popular singers in recent years, winner of important awards for her music, and At 19 years old, she is one of the highest paid artists in the industry.. So he could afford to fulfill a dream, buy your own horse ranch that belonged to the British singer, Leona lewis.

Even though she is a young millionaire, he prefers to live with his parents in a modest house in Highland Park, a suburb of Los Angeles. So when it was revealed that he had bought a ranch, many of his fans were shocked.

For a few years, Billie has owned her own ranch / Photo: Diario NY

The singer who is succeeding with her new album “Happier Than Ever”, wanted to keep her recent acquisition secret, since she bought the horse ranch from Leona Lewis for Two millions of euros (that is to say, more than 40 million dollars). The farm, which is located in Glendale, California, and according to the US media, the purchase was made in 2019.

This is Billie Eilish’s ranch

This is the front of Billie’s ranch / Photo: Architecture and Design

Billie Eilish’s new property is a ten minute drive from her home, the farm was built in 1952. It has its own stables, sheds to put the horseshoes, training area and everything necessary to be considered a complete stable. As we have told you in The Truth News, Billie is a fan of animals, and one of his favorites are horses.

Before selling the ranch, Leona Lewis added a pool and other new details to the property / Photo: Arquitectura y Diseño

The ranch is protected by huge 10-foot gates and taller hedges, flanked by cameras and alarms. Its main building covers 195 square meters and consists of a separate guest house and an apartment for the horse handler. Lewis bought the farm in 2013 and carried out extensive renovations, which include a swimming pool and sun terrace.

Billie Eilish, the youngest millionaire on the Forbes list

Billie has tried to maintain a “simple life” despite being a young millionaire / Photo: Chic Magazine

When she was 18 years old, Eilish became the youngest member of the list of millionaire celebrities that Forbes draws up each year. As of June 2020, his fortune was estimated to be more than $ 50 million, which reached that number after documentary Apple produced about his life and work.

Just remember that his first studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Was the best seller of 2019 (with four million copies) and won five Grammys Thanks to this, Billie Eilish can acquire the property she wants, no matter the price.

