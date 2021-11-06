Billie Eilish Bottles Her Favorite Scent Into A Fragrance

Billie Eilish announces her first foray into the world of beauty with the launch of a fragrance that not only bears her name, but also contains the singer’s “favorite scent”.

The artist has explained through her social networks that in November she will put ‘Eilish’ on sale in the online market, a scent that she has worked on herself and that she has been pursuing for years.





“Fragrance has always been a very important part of my life and existence for as long as I can remember. It has been a dream to create this fragrance and bring my ideas to life ”, explains the Californian artist, adding that creating the fragrance has been“ one of the most exciting things ”she has done.

In an interview for Elle, the singer of Happier than ever It advances that the perfume has notes of amber, cocoa, vanilla and warm spices, in an attempt to create a cozy and sensual atmosphere that reminds you of Christmas.





As in her songs, Eilish wanted to capture nostalgia and sentimentality in this fragrance. “I always want people to feel nostalgic. It is one of the best gifts we have in life, and also being sentimental,” he adds in the same interview. Thus, the memories of her childhood are translated into the fragrance in a woody smell that reminds her of a large wardrobe that she had in her childhood room as well as in warm notes through cocoa or vanilla to transport her to the Christmas season. undoubtedly the most nostalgic of the year.