Ben Affleck and Matt Damon respond to trolls for new movie look

The Venice Film Festival had the official premiere of The Last Duel, the new drama that brings together the inseparable friends, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year, with a theme that promises to give something to talk about. Nevertheless, there is another element of the film that has everyone arguing: hairstyles.

And it is that, being a period film, the actors are shown with looks quite different from the ones we are used to seeing them. Especially, Affleck and Damon received the most comments, due to their curious haircuts.

The looks of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are two of the stars who star The last duel, Ridley Scott’s new film. The actors join Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in a drama about a woman who accuses her husband’s best friend of raping her.

It is a rather dramatic plot and one that the protagonists define as “feminist.” However, the seriousness of the story It does not imply that there are no fun elements, such as the hairstyles that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck sport in the film.

In the official photos and in the trailer, you can see Matt Damon with a classic mullet, with shaved sides and long hair in the back. For its part, Ben Affleck appears with a platinum blonde that leaves him completely unrecognizable.

“I hope people don’t leave the movie focused on that.” Ben Affleck pointed out about his hairstyles comments. And it is that many assure that they seem 90s and 80s styles more than medieval. However, the actor celebrates that this change of look helps viewers to differentiate them from themselves as celebrities.

In addition, they explained that the hair sought to reflect their personalities. Matt Damon’s character, being a warrior, had a more radical cut and ready for war. In Ben Affleck’s case, he represented royalty and power.

Check the trailer