Barcelona let the victory against Celta escape

Vigo, Spain. Barcelona let the victory slip after going into halftime with a 0-3 lead, a goal from Iago Aspas on the last play of the game he allowed the Celtic culminate his comeback for the final 3-3.

Barcelona, ​​who had their first away win in their pocket, saw Aspas equalize in the 95th minute of a game in which Nico González, Ansu Fati and Eric García were injured.

Ansu Fati He opened the scoring at minute 5 with a shot inside the area defeating Matías Dituro.

Legendary Sergio Busquets scored the second with a shot that hit the right post at 18 ‘. The third was the work of the Dutch Memphis Depay with a powerful header at 34 ‘.

Everything seemed like a field day for the Catalans, but it began to cloud since

Ansu Fati

He was injured in one of the last plays of the first half, after starting to distance himself from Celta’s centrals.

The Barça scorer quickly reached for the back of his left leg and requested the change to Sergi Barjuan, after throwing himself onto the grass of the Vigo stadium.

The second half was all different, at 52 ‘ Iago Aspas receives a rebound in the area to send the ball to the net. Shortly after, Nolito made the score 2-3 with a header in a difficult position.

The catastrophe fell to minute 95 for Barcelona when Aspas fired from outside the area leaving the goalkeeper nailed and put the final 3-3.

Mexican defender Néstor Araujo came in for Jerison Murillo in the 70th minute.

Frenkie de Jong explodes for the result against Celta

Dutch Frenkie de Jong, midfielder of

Barcelona

He pointed out that his team lacked “personality” to preserve the victory.

“In the second half we forgot to play, we were very stuck. We lack a bit of personality. The players are the ones who have to change, we have to offer ourselves more when there is pressure from the opponent. This game was very important to get a little higher. It’s a very strong blow for us, ”said the Dutchman.

