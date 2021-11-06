At 37, Sambueza leads offensive categories in Liga MX – David Medrano

THE BEST

According to the Golstats analysis, Rubens Sambueza is leading in three statistical areas near the end of Apertura 2021. The one with the most assists for goals with 6, the one with the most participation in goals with 11 and the one with the most passes in the last zone with a total of 128.

It is clear, according to the numbers, that Sambueza is one of the best elements of the tournament after 16 rounds. As for aerial balls won in the rival area, the best is Julio Furch with 41, not counting last night’s game against Querétaro.

Fabián Castillo, from Bravos, is the most destabilizing as he has won 32 duels against opponents on the rival field. Berterame is the one who shoots the most with 37 shipments, although Rodrigo Aguirre de Necaxa is the one with the most aim in terms of shots at the rival frame.

FORGOTTEN

On the other hand, after 16 days and in the absence of a date for the end of the tournament, there are several Mexican players that stand out in various statistical departments according to the Golstats analysis and yet they have not been called to the National Team.

Kevin Castañeda, from Toluca, is the Liga MX footballer who has the most shots on goal from outside the area. Diego Barbosa, from Atlas, is the one with the most centers on the right, Aldo Roca is the player in the League with the most successful passes, while Raúl ‘Dedos’ López, from Toluca, is the element that wins the most hands-to-hands in defending. Despite the good numbers, it has not been enough to attract the attention of the coaching staff of the National Team.

EXPANSION

The ideal picture of the Wyscout Expansion League after 14 days has López de Dorados as goalkeeper. In defense, the chosen ones are: Peralta de Cimarrones and Guzmán de Morelia as full-backs, while Elbis and Sánchez del Atlante are as centrals. In the midfield are Escobar de Cimarrones and Renteria de Leones Negros as central midfielders, and outside Yrizar de Dorados and Escobar de Atlante, while the attackers designated so far are: Barragán de Morelia and Zúñiga de Dorados. It will be necessary to see if any of these receive any opportunity in the upcoming tournament in the maximum circuit. Barragán and Guzmán are from Necaxa, while Yrizar belongs to Xolos.

