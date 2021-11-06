Astroworld Festival: Kylie Jenner criticized for sharing publication of tragedy during Travis Scott show

The star of reality And beauty industry mogul Kylie Jenner has come under fire for posting a story on Instagram of an ambulance trying to push its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, after authorities confirmed that at least eight people were killed in a chaotic incident occurred during Travis Scott’s presentation at the event.

Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, was at the concert along with their daughter, Stormi. Jenner posted the video to her 280 million Instagram followers Friday night, showing an ambulance trying to break through the crowd at the Houston-based music festival. The images appeared to be live on his Instagram page on Saturday morning.

The video quickly garnered backlash, as many said its post was in poor taste.

“OMG I literally can’t kylie posted an Instagram story from the concert and you can CLEARLY SEE THE PARAMEDICS TRYING TO PASS, IT’S LIKE WHAT THE HELL,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I know it’s not her fault, but Kylie Jenner doing a story from this video at #ASTROWORLDFest as an emergency vehicle literally rides through the crowd as the show goes on is incredibly dystopian,” wrote another person.

“Kylie Jenner posting an Instagram story on astroworld while a medical vehicle is transporting bodies, something is wrong with that woman,” said one user.

According to authorities, about 50,000 people were at the event when the crowd began to rush onto the stage during Travis Scott’s set, shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

On the live broadcast of the event, the rapper appeared to pause his performance as he watched in confusion as an ambulance pulled up to the scene.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña described the event as a “multiple casualty” incident, mentioning to reporters: “This is a tragic night. We had at least eight confirmed deaths tonight and dozens of people were injured here at this event. “

Authorities reported that 17 people were taken to the hospital, including 11 who suffered cardiac arrest, while some 300 people were treated for more minor injuries, such as cuts and bruises, at a mobile medical unit within NRG Park.

Shortly after people began to suffer injuries, the organizing company Live Nation called off the event and canceled the second and final day of the concert, which would have featured artists such as SZA, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage. Live Nation was not immediately available for comment.

While the identification of those injured and killed in the event is ongoing, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo assured reporters that some of the victims who were taken to the hospital by ambulance were “only 10 years old.”

Hidalgo asked anyone who has lost a family member who attended the festival to come to the Wyndam Houston Hotel at 8686 Kirby, where the Houston police have established an information and reunification center.

This multi-casualty incident marks the most deaths at an American concert since a nightclub fire in Rhode Island killed 100 people in 2003.

Additional reporting by Celine Wadhera.