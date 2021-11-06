Arthritis patients who respond to treatment show differences in the gut microbiome

New study certifies that the relationship between rheumatoid arthritis and the gut microbiome is closer than previously believed

Rheumatoid arthritis as it is known is an immunological condition that may have a relationship with other areas of the body, as has been established by a recent study of researchers where they affirm that thanks to the systemic response that can revoke this disease, the manifestations or symptoms can be predicted from other systems.

“We observed that the microbiome intestinal is related to the improvement or not of clinical symptoms in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. We found characteristics of the gut microbiome that were related to improvement and incorporated them into a machine learning model that can effectively predict improvement in a follow-up visit. ”Jaeyun Sung, Ph. D computational biologist at the Center for Personalized Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, United States.

In this way, it can be predicted in a complementary way in which form rheumatoid arthritis can present and if there is an improvement in the malignancy with certain treatments, many times it is something complex not only for this condition but for others where it is usually complex to demonstrate a better prognosis.

“The study Retrospective observational cohort included 32 patients diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis between 1988 and 2014. Investigators performed metagenomic shotgun sequencing on 64 fecal samples maintained in a biobank and collected at two different consultations at 6 and 12 month intervals. Sung and his collaborators observed microbiome traits significantly different between patients than with time showed minimal improvement clinically important and those who did not have it ”, says the study.

The investigation also represented a test experimental in technological use machine learning in order to learn more about and analyze the microbiome intestinal in order to predict the course of the disease.

“We had some preliminary idea that it might be related to some extent to disease status and maybe treatments. So this led us to hypothesize that there might be a relationship between the gut microbiome and response to treatment or disease activity over time, “said Dr. John M. Davis III, rheumatologist clinical and research chair of rheumatology at the Mayo Clinic.

This is how it was concluded that the microbiome intestinal tract and its study may be linked to the state and progression of rheumatoid arthritis, a guideline that could be very useful both for the literature and for medical practice.

Source consulted: Here