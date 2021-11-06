Are Xbox exclusives dates up to 2024 leaked?

A few weeks ago NVIDIA had a major information leak, revealing possible new releases, both on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with some of them still unknown. A leaked information that the company itself confirmed later, although ensuring that it was not official and that it was an internal placeholder. But every story always has second parts and we may be facing the most important information leak 2.0.

In this new leak, as we have seen in the original GitHub link, placeholders or approximate release dates are given for the vast majority of games from Microsoft’s studios, even some that we still do not know, such as Gears 6.

New Nvidia leak dates Xbox exclusives

Yes, to say that Gears 6 will arrive at some point is quite logical, but this new information from the GeForce Now servers places its launch in 2022. Along with it, in a tremendous end of the year, Microsoft would make Xbox Series X | S and PC games like Avowed, Perfect Dark, Hellblade II or Project Mara. Obviously these dates they are nothing more than placeholder, internal dates that Nvidia itself supposes on Microsoft’s projects.

Of course, as happened the other time, it is probably about tests and internal information of the company itself, with a view to the launches of the next few years. It would be rare such a large grouping of large projects by Microsoft in a few days (even successive days). Although it is true that some dates could be true, such as the launch of Redfall on June 20, 2022 (it is announced that it will arrive in summer 2022).

In addition, the leak also gives “date” to thirds party titles, such as A Plague Tale: Requiem or the surprising Wu-Kong. And it even “announces” titles that are not yet official today, such as Kingdom Hearts 4. On the other hand, mention is also made of Sony games that would reach PC, such as the already announced God of War or the most recent Ratchet and Clank , Returnal or the next Horizon: Forbidden West.

However, as we have already mentioned, this it is nothing more than internal Placeholder on Nvidia’s part. The company’s own and speculative information regarding possible announcements and its forecast of those games that could reach PC in the next 3 years and, therefore, be available on its cloud gaming service. A way to keep your back.

With all this, this new filtration we can make a light of what is intuited within the industry itself and when, more or less, the titles could arrive. Because, perhaps, many of the proposed dates are not so misguided. And yes, Fable in 2023 sounds great, but at the moment it is not official.