Anniversary: ​​Emma Stone turns 33; This is how the actress who gave life to Cruella de Vil has changed

Emily Jean Stone, known professionally as Emma Stone, was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, the November 6th 1988. She began her career after her television debut by landing the role of Laurie Partridge in “In Search of the New Partridge Family.” Today turns 33 and then we show you how has changed the actress who gave life to Cruella de Vil.

Stone She has received numerous awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA, a SAG and a Golden Globe, for best actress, for her performance in the film “La La Land.” In addition, in 2012 she entered the list of the most promising actresses in Hollywood.

Was the actress highest paid in the world in 2017 and was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She was drawn to acting from a very young age. She made her acting debut at the age of 11 in a play called “The Wind in the Willows.”

It was until 2007, at the age of 19, when he had his big break in film. Photo: Special

He appeared in minor roles on other television shows for the next several years. And it was until 2007, at the age of 19, when he got his big break in movies with the teen comedy “Superbad,” where he played a supporting role, but his performance earned him a Young Hollywood Award.

Emma Stone and her early years in cinema

He gained recognition for his later work in productions such as “The House Bunny” and “Zombieland.” The first leading role of Emma it was on “Easy A” in 2010, winning nominations for the BAFTA Award for Rising Star and the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

Then came other hits, such as the romantic comedy “Crazy, Stupid, Love”, where he shared credits with Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Julianne Moore; and the drama The Help.

Stone she gained further recognition as Gwen Stacy in the superhero movie “The Amazing Spider-Man,” opposite Andrew Garfield. In the next installment of the saga titled “The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro”, in 2014, he received good reviews from critics and he could be seen sporting an image with blonde hair.

Stone participated in the superhero movie “The Amazing Spider-Man”. Photo: Special

Her portrayal of a recovering drug addict in the black comedy “Birdman” opposite Michael Keaton was recognized as one of the best of her career, earning her first Oscar nomination, as a supporting actress.

She played Billie Jean King in the biographical sports film “Battle of the Sexes” in 2017 and Abigail Masham in the historical comedy-drama “The Favorite” a year later, receiving additional Oscar and BAFTA nominations for the latter work. .

Stone She has been married to comedian, writer and director Dave McCary since 2020, with whom she has a daughter. In addition to being an actress, she has also ventured into the music scene, starring in the play “Cabaret” as Sally Bowles. He also appeared on the soundtracks of some films where he has appeared, such as “La La Land”, where he performed six songs.

From “La La Land” to Cruella de Vil

In 2016, Emma received her first Golden Globe for her portrayal of an aspiring actress in the hit musical film “La La Land”, where he re-formed a couple with the actor Ryan gosling. The film won seven Golden Globe Awards. A few months later she took home the coveted Oscar award and also a SAG and a BAFTA, all in the category of Best Actress.

In April of this 2021, Stone She returned to the big screen playing the Disney villain Cruella de Vil, a performance for which she has also gained critical and public acclaim.

