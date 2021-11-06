Anne Hathaway wears lip tones that flatter fair-skinned women

Many of us remember the imposing lip color that Anne Hathaway wore when he starred “The Devil Wears Prada”, a carmine red that made all eyes turn to look at her.

This is a shade that is perfect for white skin, as well as other shades, but it is not the only one with which the actress has managed to dazzle in movies and red carpets.

Lipstick is particularly important for women who like to stand out as it adds color. This is very necessary when the lips become pale and with little definition.

If your lips have become thin, you can also make them look fuller with the right choice of color.

In the white skins, some shades will make you look very striking, while others just provide that neutral tone that denotes elegance.

In this sense, we can follow the example of the actress to know the great variety of shades that go perfectly with fair skin.

It is important to understand that you can select the color according to what you want to project, the occasion and the season.

Either way, the most important thing is always that you feel comfortable with what your makeup is wearing.

The shades of lips with Anne Hathaway has dazzled

Red

The ideal color if you want your lips to be the protagonists of your look. When we select intense and bright shades like this, the focus will be on the lips.

It will stand out in a beautiful way, as the skin will automatically get a natural glow, without it looking pale.

Anne Hathaway with nude lips

A favorite to match all styles. It is perfect for giving volume and color, but in a very natural and subtle way.

In the case of Hathaway and white skins, you just have to pay attention to the undertone that this nude has. Pinks are generally ideal as they help to naturally highlight the lips.

Red wine

Dramatic makeups are also valid for white skin, so the red wine is a total success.

Although many are afraid of projecting paleness, the truth is that this can be balanced with makeup, but it will provide that intensity that sometimes we want to show.

The perfect coral for Anne Hathaway

Coral is one of the best shades to denote simplicity, in addition to giving a much younger appearance.

The actress has combined this tone with a very subtle makeup in the style of makeup no makeup, which makes her look fresh and ready for a casual afternoon.

