Angelina Jolie: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The ‘Eternals’ Star

Angelina Jolie has been on the scene for decades Hollywood, and although almost everyone knows his career (in movies from ‘Tomb Raider’ to ‘Maleficent’ and recently in ‘Eternal’), her long history of humanitarian work and her six grown children – who like to draw on her priceless wardrobe – there is still much more to learn about this cinema icon. Here are five things you probably (definitely?) Didn’t know about Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie at the premiere of ‘Eternals’. Daniele venturelli

1. I had a plan B if the performance didn’t work out

In her teens, the actress, Angelina Jolie, she planned to be a model or funeral director. ‘It sounds like a very strange, eccentric and dark thing, but in fact I lost my grandfather and was very upset with his funeral,’ she told 60 Minutes in 2011, adding: ‘The way someone passes away and how the family deals with this death and what is death must be approached in a different way. If all this acting stuff didn’t work out, that was going to be my path. ‘

2. He is a great lover of acupuncture

Angelina Jolie stated to Vanity Fair in 2017 that he had developed a condition called Bell’s palsy, which causes drooping on one side of the face due to nerve damage. She credited acupuncture with helping her make a full recovery.

3. Encourage your children to explore the world through language

The star of ‘Eternals’ and his family focused on language learning during the quarantine and told the BBC: ‘All children are learning different languages. I asked them what languages ​​they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has become fond of German and Russian, Z speaks French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language. ‘

4. She is officially a diplomat

In April 2012, Angelina Jolie obtained the title of special envoy after years of work as a goodwill ambassador for the High Commissioner of the United Nations for Refugees.

5. Not afraid of insects

In 2017, the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ was filmed frying the Cambodian delicacies of cricket, scorpion and tarantula for her children. “Shiloh loves tarantula, she loves insects,” the actress revealed on “Good Morning America.” ‘They can eat a bag of crickets like a bag of potato chips.’

