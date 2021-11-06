Ancelotti justifies that Bale can play for Wales before Real Madrid

MADRID – Carlo Ancelotti announced his support for Gareth Bale, who will not be called up for the game between Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano but will attend the call against Wales, in a conference where the Italian coach took the opportunity to claim the role of Welsh in the meringue team.

“I’m not his father, first. Bale’s last period may not have been good, but nobody has to forget what he has done. In 2014 he helped us win the Champions League and the Cup, later he scored two goals in the Champions League. against Liverpool … The fans are not forgetting this. He is not having his best moment, but we have to have faith. When he comes back from the national team, if he deserves to play, he will play, “said the Madrid coach.

Gareth Bale has been called up by Wales for next week’s international matches, but not for the match against Rayo Vallecano. Faced with the uproar caused in the club environment about the fact of not having played with the whites and the option to do so with his national team, Ancelotti was clear.

“If the national team calls you, we have to send it. We explain how the situation is and then Wales has a week to assess the situation. I think Wales is not going to take risks, “said Ancelotti.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Ancelotti hopes to see his team play a “full game” after the win against Shakhtar Donetsk that drew whistles from the crowd for the team’s play.

“The reaction of the stands must always be taken into account. They did not like that the team defended very low and what the fans think is important. I want to have a happy fans and we have to work on this,” admitted the Italian.

In fact, about the team’s game, Ancelotti declared that every game is different.

“Each game has its strategy. For example, in the game against Shakhtar, the first leg, the strategy was the same, with a low-middle block. But the game came out differently in the first leg than in the second leg. Tomorrow the plan will be different. “.

Sources consulted by ESPN slipped that Eden Hazard may have the minutes he did not have in Wednesday’s game. On his inclusion in the current Madrid scheme, Ancelotti revealed that the Belgian can also play on the right side so as not to move Vinicius Junior.

“In a 4-3-3 his place is the left, you have to see if he can play on the right. Valverde, for example, what problem does he have? He is 21 years old, but he has the best in front of him,” concluded Ancelotti.