America has in its hands the possibility of leaving Rayados de Monterrey without Liguilla

This Saturday the America club will be receiving on the court of Aztec stadium to Rayados from Monterrey, within the activity of the Day 17 of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament. This commitment is of great importance to the pupils of Javier Aguirre, because of getting to lose in front of the Eagles, combined with other results, could be out of Repechage.

The gang dropped to eighth position in the general table after the victory of Santos Laguna in front of Pumas. And it is that the people of Monterrey register 21 points, the same as Puebla, while Necaxa and Mazatlan they have 20, Chivas and Athletic of San Luis add up to 19, for their part, Cougars 18, so if these teams win their respective matches, they could be left out.

It is worth mentioning that with a draw against the azulcremas they would be tying their pass to the next round, otherwise they would have to light their candle so that the aforementioned squads do not add units, so Rayados de Monterrey plays everything against America, team the one he beat in the Final of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Point out that the pupils of Santiago Solari They are obliged to take the victory to calm the criticism a bit, because in addition to losing the Final of the Concachampions, they come from falling last week before Blue Cross, in one more edition of Classic Young, so that they have been criticized by the azulcrema fans.