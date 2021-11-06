Amanda Seyfried wore an Armani dress to the Oscars with a great story behind it

At the 93rd Annual Oscars, Actress Amanda Seyfried ended her awards season in a vibrant Armani dress who couldn’t help stealing the spotlight on the red carpet. Designed by Giorgio Armani himself, the strapless dress was inspired by hibiscus flowers and continued Seyfried’s winning streak in classic Old Hollywood style.

During the last few weeks, Mank’s star and nominated for Best Supporting Actress she has worn creations by Oscar de la Renta, Miu Miu and Christian Dior. With each look, she has shown that she has a real penchant for classic glamor that she channeled as Jazz Age star Marion Davies in the movie. “I trusted the appearance and never let anything wear me down,” says Seyfried. ‘[Mi estilista] Elizabeth Stewart and I have worked together for over a decade and there is a shared and instinctive vision that exists between us. Send options that fit my body and my style without fail. That confidence has a lot to do with the way I wear clothes. ‘

Sketch of Amanda Seyfried’s dress at the Oscars. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani.

Armani’s floral inspiration is clearly translated through the dramatic silhouette. ‘I wanted to highlight Amanda’s personality with this dress, which shapes passion, ‘Armani tells Vogue. ‘Finely pleated, it takes the form of a petal like an upside down flower, enhanced by a hibiscus red hue.’ Seyfried was instantly a fan of her dazzling tone.. “The red is rich and contrasts very well with Mank’s black and white,” he says. “The style looks like it could float.” She complemented the look with Forevermark diamonds, which the star describes as ‘crystal clear and I don’t feel like they weigh on me.’

Although he is certainly not dressing this year, actress says she’s a fan of a smaller ceremony. ‘This style of ceremony seems tailor-made for me because it is intimate and, I hope, makes it feel more informal than other years,’ says Seyfried. ‘Fewer dress lines to step on too.’

While her Oscars look is truly a winner, only time will tell tonight if she picks up a trophy for Mank. Looking back at the project, the actress says she will always have fond memories of her time on set. ‘The whole experience from rehearsal to today has had a pretty substantial impact on how I walk the world as an actor.’ says Seyfried. “The inherent confidence in myself has been dusted off and I know that I am capable of pushing my limits.” As to what will Amanda seyfried once the Oscars are over? You will participate in much-needed relaxation, including your beloved hobby, crochet.

Article originally published on Vogue.com