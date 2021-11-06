Alec Guinnes, Malcom McDowelll, Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons and the Monthy Python, among others, in the cycle ‘Tierra de Paso’ in Ponferrada

Ponferrada will recover the cultural project Land of passage, discontinued in 2020 for health reasons. This year the projections will return, in this case dedicated to British cinema, with the movie Kind hearts & Coronets (Eight Death Sentences, 1949) by Robert Hamer, next Monday, October 18 This is a splendid and delicious black comedy produced by the legendary Ealing Studios and starring Alec Guinness.

It is considered an indispensable comedy, since it features among the 30 best films of British cinema. The projection will be the 19 hours. Once the projection has begun, access to the interior of the assembly hall will not be allowed.

Other scheduled screenings are If …; The French Liutenant’s Woman; The Lavender Hill Mob; and Monthy Python and the Goly Grail.

Address: Robert Hamer

Script: Robert Hamer and John Dighton, on novel by Roy Horniman

Music: Ernest Irving

Photography: Douglas Slocombe

Actors: Denis Price, Alec Guinness, Joan Greenwood, and Valerie Hobson.

Gender: Comedy

Year: 1949

106 m. Black and white. OV subtitled in Spanish.

Synopsis: An ambitious and unscrupulous young man (Dennis Price) plans to avenge the affront that the aristocratic D’Ascoyne family, to which he belongs, has inflicted on him and his mother. The plan consists of eliminating all the members of the family who precede him in succession to the title of Duke.