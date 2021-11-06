After iPhones, these are the Android brands with the least devaluation

Samsung and OnePlus smartphones are the Android terminals that lose the least value after a year of use.

Many of us are loyal to a brand of mobile terminals because our experience with it has been satisfactory and when we want to renew our smartphone we opted for a model from that manufacturer, but since the prices of high-end mobiles do not stop rising, it is very common for us to consider sell our current device to finance the purchase of the new one.

In this sense, we already know that the terminals with which we are going to lose less money compared to the amount we pay for them They are Apple iPhones, but if we are Android users, things change.

For this reason, today we come to tell you what they are the brands of Android terminals that are less devalued.

These are the Android phones with which we will lose less money if we sell them after one or two years

A report by musicMagpie, a British company for online sales of refurbished devices, reveals what they are the smartphone brands that lose the least value after 12 and 24 months, and, of course, the terminals that occupy the first position of this ranking are the iPhones.

Thus, Apple devices lose only 41% of its value in the first year and this percentage rises to 60% after two years. Just below the iPhone, as you can see in the image that we leave below these lines, are the terminals of the Korean manufacturer Samsung, which they lose 64% of their value in the first year and 77% of the same after 24 months.

The third place in this classification is occupied by the Chinese manufacturer OnePlus, with figures very close to those of the Korean giant, since the smartphones of this brand lose 69% of its value in the first year and 78% of the same after two years of use.

The last positions of this list are occupied by Google and Huawei, whose terminals lose 65% and 75% of its value in the first year, respectively, and 83% and 87% of their value, respectively, after 24 months.

This report also reveals which models have lost the most value after their first year of use and which have lost the least. Thus, the two mobile terminals that have devalued the most in the first 12 months are The Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei P20 with a loss of value of 87% and 84% respectively, while the two smartphones that have lost less value in the first year of use are, precisely, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro with a devaluation of their value of 33% and 36% respectively.

This means that, if you are Android users and you use to change your smartphone every year, it pays to buy a terminal from the Samsung or OnePlus brands in order to recover a significant part of the initial investment in a future sale.

