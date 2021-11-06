about Goyas, loneliness, first times and second chances

It is a clamor that the debut of Javier Marco, Josefina, he has options to win a big head at the Spanish film awards. All without having been released yet, only because of the echoes of its passage through the festivals of San Sebastián and the Seminci from Valladolid. Its director, a telecommunications engineer who turned his career to audiovisual publishing, won the last Goya for Best Fiction Short Film for its proposal To the face.

For his debut in the long has brought together two other winners in its cast, Emma Suarez and Roberto Alamo, both recognized both in the categories of actor and actress secondary as in main. Together they star in a story of intimacies, shared loneliness and second chances that are triggered in the city bus trips to a prison. The pair of interpreters discussed their experience in the San Sebastian Festival.

Emma Suarez: The day they gave the Goya to the best short to Javier, we were together watching the monitor of the gala in Malaga …

Robert Poplar: We hadn’t started the movie yet.

We were working at the table and we said: “Tomorrow it’s going to come up high” (laughs).

IT IS: I agreed to do Josephine because Javier and Belén Sánchez-Arévalo (the screenwriter) had thought of me, but, above all, because I read the proposal and I liked it. When you decide to join a movie, you don’t stop to think about whether he’s directed before. You do not take into account if it is the first or the fifth of the director. It is not a limitation, neither subtraction nor addition.

RA: It is a thought that does not cross the head of any actor or actress in the world. Imagine the Hollywood stars, yes a Meryl streep Someone comes to him with a hell of a project, he’s going to care if it’s a first film. In this case, I did not take into account whether I was a newcomer or a top director, but a film came to me that was estimable, because it spoke of things that seemed beautiful to tell.

IT IS: It is always a risk. It’s as if you take for granted that when you work with a director who has directed more films, you will be successful. In this trade, there are no guarantees. This project, in fact, has lasted three years. The script has been transformed a lot. There are many sequences with dialogues that have been dispensed with. Silence has prevailed.

RA: Javier had enough material from us in films and series to consider that we could give everything the script required of us without the need for so many words.

IT IS: In that we have won, because they are very unique characters, whom we are not used to in the cinema. They are people we meet on the street, in the subway, on buses, people who lead a normal life. They are women who pull their cars, who carry a lot of responsibilities, whom no one turns into heroines, but they are true champions. Women who have their child in prison, whose husband is ill, who have to work. Hopefully they have several jobs and, if not, they have no way to make ends meet.

RA. The film is a ray of light, it gives hope to the people you describe. Part of the story takes place in a prison and the characters, metaphorically, are inside a prison of emotions. These are parallels that are now easy to draw with the pandemic.

EA: The public would not receive this film the same if it had not lived through the health crisis. Thanks to her we have become aware of what silence means, living isolated and alone, and, in contrast, what affection implies, being with the other. That was in the script almost foreboding.

RA: I do not know in your case, but one of the determining factors of these two years personally has been the use of the mask. So overall, I’m going unnoticed, because since I always wear sunglasses, you have to be a lynx to recognize me.

IT IS: I’m not ready to sacrifice my freedom of movement for popularity. For me, my life is essential, to continue functioning normally: walking around my neighborhood, sitting on a terrace and looking at people, taking the bus or the subway, approaching a stranger, entering any place and nothing happens. There are moments in our work, especially when you achieve greater success, which occurs especially on television, when when you go down the street, they point at you and call you with the name of the character. There you are more vulnerable and more exposed. But it is temporary.

RA: We are not Julio Iglesias. In the case of our co-star in the movie Miguel Bernardeau, the whole phenomenon will end when three or four years of Elite and he’s 30.

IT IS: People are also very friendly. When they approach me they do so with great affection.

RA: You are known for dramatic films and that is fortunate, but actors who have only done comedy always laugh when they see them. The funny man or the funny one has to put up with that all his fucking life.

IT IS: Of course, the character you play and the medium in which it is transmitted greatly influences the viewer, because when you do television and enter people’s houses, you are very accessible, so that viewer meets you on the street and approaches with the same confidence with which you have entered his salon. And there are situations where a certain modesty enters, because someone you don’t know hugs you.

RA: I have come to believe that I chose this profession because I needed to be seen and heard. It’s not that my mom and dad didn’t like me or didn’t take care of me. At first he played the guitar at school. The girls noticed and called me handsome without being it and the boys told me to play a topic.

IT IS: Sometimes we get confused, because what you say has nothing to do with vanity: the need to be heard and recognized is related to a lack of self-confidence.

RA: It is not recognized in the sense that you are recognized on the street, but as a human being with ideas, who feels.

IT IS: I really like that the actors tell me how they started, because in my case I have always felt a bit intrusive, since I started by chance. I am going to confess that my profession chose me. At age 14 I was cast in a movie called Memoirs of Leticia Valle, presented in the section New Directors of the San Sebastian Festival. I had never thought of being an actress. I was very shy, when I entered a room and had to give a message, I would blush. But my father saw an ad in the newspaper and I went to the casting.

RA: I went from singing in the yard to studying delineation. My dad and mom gave me a raised table. Every night I started doing the project for the next day listening to the radio. When I was 15 or 16 I listened Star dust, from Carlos Pumares placeholder image. I learned dialogue from movies because I was and am a good imitator. I still remember many. From Days of wine and roses, for instance. At 2 in the morning my mother came by and asked me what I was doing talking to myself. That led me to think that I could make money off of knockoffs. My parents told me to finish my studies and then to study drama.

IT IS: As a child, I liked to dress up and play cowboys and Indians; I would go into my aunt’s house and wear her dresses and heels, but we’ve all done this as children. I loved dancing, reading aloud at school when they took us to church. There was always one who was chosen to read the word of God and I told myself to touch me, touch me. I also liked participating in the end-of-year theater plays. I was not aware of what that meant and when I fortuitously started working in the cinema with established actors such as Fernando Rey and Hector Alterio, I felt that I had discovered an infinite universe that caressed something inside me like never before. I started playing from another place and I became aware of the responsibility that this implied, so I began to study, prepare, nurture myself …

RA: Same thing happened to me. When I enrolled in the school of Cristina Rota, I thought he was a brute, because he was a neighborhood boy, so when I was 20 years old I started buying tons of poetry books and biographies because I had the need to be at the level. I wanted to have a preparation. Can i tell you about Schopenhauer, if you want. In an interview I have been introduced as a vocational actor and I always make a point and say that I am neither nor have I ever been. That happens to Irene Escolar, who has six generations of family of actors and grew up rubbing shoulders in a dressing room with Núria Espert.

IT IS: Or sagas like the Merlo. I dedicate myself to this work because it offered me the possibility of expressing myself through the characters that I lived, of knowing myself through them. Our profession helps us, fundamentally, to know the human being, to empathize with others and put ourselves in the place of others.