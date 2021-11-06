Aaron Rodgers explained why he did not get the COVID-19 vaccine

AP

The quarterback Aaron Rodgers, of the Green bay packers, said sought an alternative treatment for the coronavirus instead of the NFL-endorsed vaccine because have an allergy to ingredients in two of the injections approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

During an interview at the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ from SiriusXM, Rodgers stated that “I am not someone against the vaccine and believe that the Earth is flat. I am allergic to an ingredient found in mRNA vaccines. I found a immunization protocol long term to protect myself and I am very proud of the search which led me to that ”.

Rodgers, which is performed daily coronavirus tests as part of the protocols of the NFL for unvaccinated staff and players, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 37-year-old quarterback indicated that he was not feeling well on Thursday, but that he was much better by Friday.

Rodgers will not be able to be with the Packers for 10 days, which rules it out for Sunday’s duel in Kansas city. The stellar quarterback must submit a negative test to return with the team on November 13.

Rodgers stressed that on the website of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Uniteds (CDC for its acronym in English) “said that if someone had an allergy to any of the ingredients, one you should not receive one of the mRNA vaccines. So those two (from Moderna and Pfizer) were discarded beforehand ”.