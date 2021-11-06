After twenty years of relationship and two children in common, Silvia Puente, from Madrid, has discovered that her lifelong boyfriend, Manuel Protagonsita (45), is not a real person but is, and has always been, the actor Christian Bale preparing for a role, as she has informed the press herself. “Sometimes we would argue and he would suddenly stop and say ‘from above’ and we would start arguing from scratch but with a different tone and now I finally understand these things,” explains Puente.

“The truth is that you can see that it is an act, because I have swallowed all the time that he loved me and that we were really married and all the fishing, and in the end it was a rehearsal,” says the woman. “Now I am a bit hung up, but I suppose that is the grace of movie magic,” she admits.

“I was suspicious because he introduced me to his parents on one occasion and they were very similar to Meryl Streep and Patrick Stewart,” admits the woman, who now understands many behaviors of the one who until now was her boyfriend.

As Puente explained, his partner (the character played by Hollywood star Christian Bale) yelled “Aaaaand scene!“(The phrase that American actors usually pronounce at the end of a rehearsal or improvisation) and he began to gather his things and speak in English. The actor thanked his partner for giving him “the replicas” and took a flight to Los Angeles, where the filming of the film has begun. Current Spanish Man, which is about a middle-class Spanish man, married with two children, who leads a completely normal life.

At the close of the edition, Variety has reported that actor Christian Bale has shouted the phrase «Aaaaaand scene!»In the middle of filming and has explained that the 47 years that he has lived as Christian Bale have not been real but that he was simply preparing to play the character of Christian Bale in a movie.