A mobile for less than 300 euros? This Xiaomi beast is a great buy

The Chinese smartphone is a high-end at a reduced price. For less than 300 euros it is an option to consider.

If you are looking a powerful mobile with an adjusted price, a smartphone that you can demand a lot from without making a large outlay, you are in the right article. The LITTLE F3 It is one of the terminals that we have recommended the most, it arrives with a very complete file and a really tempting price.

Xiaomi mobile is at your fingertips for only 288 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. You have the opportunity to buy it in its version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. We also find it in stores like PcComponents, with a price of 319 euros.

This is one of the most recommended POCO

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 120 Hz display, its fluidity is something that hooks. Reach some not inconsiderable 6.67 inches and has Full HD + resolutionIt is a good place to enjoy series and movies.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a processor that will move heavy applications and games without problems. Works very well, you can be calm and enjoy its speed. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi POCO F3 specs Dimensions 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8mm thick

196 grams of weight Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED E4 with Full HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

True tone Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 6/8/12 GB OS MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Cameras Rear: 48 MP main + 13 megapixel ultra wide angle + 5 megapixel telemacro

Frontal: 20 MP Battery 4,520 mAh with 33W fast charge Others Side fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, Game Turbo 4.0, X-Axis linear vibration motor

We came across 3 cameras on the back of this POCO F3: first, a 48 megapixel main sensor, they are accompanied by a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensor 5 megapixels. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20 megapixel front camera.

POCO’s mobile also comes with a 4,520 mAh battery and a 33W fast charge. You will not leave the house without power again, it will take a few minutes to recover a few hours of use. The Chinese smartphone It also has NFC and 5G technology, it does not lack anything in the connectivity section.

In short, we are facing a powerful smartphone at a fairly reasonable price. A whole “mini high-end” at a reduced price, a flagship killer able to offer a very good experience. For less than 300 euros, the POCO F3 has no fault.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

