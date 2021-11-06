‘A Matter of Blood’: Matt Damon, Willing to Cross the Boundary to Prove His Daughter is Innocent in This EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek – Movie News

The new ‘thriller’ from director Tom McCarthy, also with Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin in its cast, opens in Spain this Friday, August 13.

Question of blood, the new ‘thriller’ from director Tom McCarthy (For thirteen reasons), hits theaters this Friday, August 13. The film, loosely based on the case of Amanda knox, stars Matt Damon (Le Mans ’66) and in SensaCine we bring you in EXCLUSIVE a preview of the movie in which Bill baker He is willing to cross the border to prove his daughter’s innocence. You can see it on these lines.

The film by McCarthy, director of the Oscar winner a Best film and Best Original Screenplay Spotlight, tells the story of a man who moves to Marseilles (France) to get her daughter out of jail. The young woman, called Allison, is charged with murder. To help her win her freedom, the protagonist Bill Baker will search for evidence and investigate what happened to prove the innocence of his daughter. How far are you willing to go?

In the preview, Damon’s character meets, with the help of a local woman, with a man who could help him in his task. However, the meeting increases the tension between them.

Cannes Day 4: ‘Spotlight’ director Tom McCarthy returns with a new social thriller: ‘Stillwater’

“He doesn’t know anything about anything. Bill, we’re not going to send an innocent man to jail.”, He says Virginie, the character played by Camille Cottin (Killing Eve), after telling Bill that this man is a racist. “My daughter is innocent “, the protagonist replies. The anger increases and Virginie decides to leave and stop helping him.

Question of blood, a film that could be seen in the Cannes Film Festival out of competition, has Abigail Breslin (Zombieland: Kill and Finish), in charge of giving life to the protagonist’s daughter. Rounding out the cast Moussa Maaskri (22 bullets) and Anne Le Ny (Untouchable).