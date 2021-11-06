A gaming computer company overtakes Facebook by registering Meta

Mark Zuckerberg presented a few days ago the complex Goal, the new name that the Facebook company will adopt and that it has used to present the projects worthy of metaverse it has in mind. But all of this could fall apart because of an Arizona computer company called Meta PCs. The drama has only just begun, but from the store they are taking it with enough humor. Under these lines we leave you an announcement that they have made as a joke pointing out that, from now on, “they have decided to call themselves Facebook”.

an announcement regarding our new name from our founder @zackshutt pic.twitter.com/I7tofqPa6Z META PCs (@METAPCs) October 28, 2021

Meta and Meta PCs: The Battle for a Name

Joe Darger and Zack Shutt, the founders of Meta PCs, have been operating through this gaming computer and component store for over a year. Nevertheless, last August 2021, they decided that they wanted to register the Meta brand and they filed a petition to initiate the procedure. In the document, as they point from Gizmodo, they point out that the use of the trademark is reserved for “desktops, laptops, tablets, software and other articles related to technology.”

Thanks to those months of advantage that they take to Zuckerberg and his plans, they could end up keeping the brand. Shutt, in statements collected by The Guardian, indicated that the company was registered in November of last year and that your team is unaware that Facebook intends to use “Meta” in the process of its rebranding … until last week, when Zuckerberg’s plans were unveiled.

“ A computer store is months ahead of Facebook in the Meta registry

Both founders of Meta PCs pointed to TMZ that They won’t sell the name for less than $ 20 millionYes, in case Zuckerberg insists on keeping the brand. For legal reasons, they did not delve further into the matter. On the other hand, from Facebook they do not seem particularly concerned: a source close to the firm told the same media that they have “the necessary rights” to use the Meta brand on their products, as planned.

Apart from this scuffle over the name Meta, the truth is that Meta PCs is already benefiting from the issue: its followers have increased by 5000%. It is likely that, as the days go by, they will gain more popularity as the matter becomes known. The jokes, meanwhile, have not stopped on his Twitter account:

