A fanart imagines Leonardo DiCaprio as Future Trunks, although you would have to travel back in time to see him so young

If a few years ago they had done a live action Dragon Ball with Leonardo DiCaprio, this could have been the result of putting the actor in the shoes of Trunks.

Lately we are seeing how our favorite anime characters could come to life thanks to software from artificial intelligence and machine learning What Artbreeder, which allow us to merge images with your database to give us incredible approximations to what could be an anime character in the flesh.

These examples we have seen recently in the cases of Rock Lee of Naruto and Kaido, Shanks, Ace, Mihawk, Rayleigh and Rob Lucci from One piece, which have acquired a realistic appearance thanks to this website, but in today’s case we are going to see an example that has been created solely through Photoshop.

We delve into the swampy terrain of Akira Toriyama’s popular work to determine the most dangerous place in the entire Dragon Ball universe. Know more

Samuk Arts i is a Brazilian artist whom we can find through his Instagram account @ samukarts, who specializes in the recreation of well-known fictional characters with different interpreters taking the place of the original.

One of his latest works shows us what it would be like Future Trunks interpreted by Leonardo Dicaprio if someone had decided to make a version of real picture of Dragon ball a few years ago. We leave you with the post published by @samukarts:

To make DiCaprio blend in with the character, Samuk has kept Trunks’ hairstyle and hair color, made the actor wear his suits with the logo of capsule corp and that he carries the sword with which Freeza it was eliminated by his hand when he came to earth.

Surely this adaptation to real image of Dragon ball would have been more successful than the unofficial Korean version that starred the villain of The Squid Game, where the actor Heo sung-tae gave life to Goku many years before becoming Jang Deok-su.

In the absence of Dragon Ball with DiCaprio, an anime that we will soon see jump to the small screen in real action and that we really want is the Netflix version of Cowboy bebop, which will premiere on the platform on November 10.