4 productions to live the passion of Formula 1 from Netflix

The adrenaline of the Formula 1 it is already present in our country. In the next few days it will take place the Grand Prix of Mexico, the event that will bring together the best exponents of speed sport. While this is happening, from our homes, we can rev up your engines with all the content that Netflix offers about this great event.

Series, documentaries and films, are some of the productions that we can find in Netflix on Formula 1. A compilation of hours of entertainment for those racing fans.

Exists like this another way to experience the great event from the comfort of our homes from our devices while we are attentive that in this edition of the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix get on the podium the mexican Sergio “Checo” Peréz, while we can learn more about the behind the event with everything available on Netflix.

Take note, this is four productions related to Formula 1 that are waiting for you:

Rush: passion and glory

Starring the actors Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl, this film introduces us to two characters that appeared within the competition in the seventies. Based on real events, the film tells the intense rivalry on and off the slopes of the runners Niki Lauda and James Hunt, a particular point of view of what happens around the figures of this sport of speed.

Fangio: the man who ruled the machines

A documentary available only on Netflix that deals with the life of Juan Manuel Fangio, considered the king of formula 1, which won five championships worldwide in the 1950s. His prowess was written down for posterity at a time when not considered protective equipment or safety devices for pilots. Knowing your life is know part of F1.

Schumacher

Other Netflix documentary explore one of the figures that have been enshrined in the Formula 1. It is about Schumacher, who addresses through interviews and stock footage an intimate portrait of the seven-time champion of the event, the German Michael Schumacher.

Formula 1: drive to survive

Netflix dipped to your subscribers to the Formula 1 with this documentary series. The production of more than 30 episodes and three seasons, breaks down the world of racing through the current protagonists. A behind this sport that has surprised all those who have seen it. If you are a fan, see this production is a requirement.

