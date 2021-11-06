4 movies that Brad Pitt could have starred in

Brad Pitt He is one of the most successful and beloved actors in Hollywood. His fame began in the 90s and one of his first recognized roles was that of JD in Thelma and Louise, although he quickly rose in the industry and became a favorite of several directors. David Fincher summoned him in the 90s to Seven and The fight Club, these two being his most iconic roles. Later, impressed with the role of the gypsy in Snatch: pigs and diamonds and he stopped being a “pretty face” to become a respected actor.

Pitt was chosen by the coen brothers for sour comedy Burn after reading and by Alejandro González Iñárritu for Babel. Later it became the new fetish of Quentin Tarantino and it would be with the film Once upon a time … in Hollywood that he would win the first Oscar of his career. But, in the decades that he has worked in the industry, the actor came very close to landing iconic roles. Next, Four movies in which Brad Pitt almost acted (via India Times).

Matrix

1999 – Dir. Lana and Lilly Wachowski

In the case of this movie, it was Pitt himself who turned down the role of Neo. The most iconic science fiction film of the 2000s had as its protagonist Keanu Reeves, who after this film was marked by fire by the role that in fact he returned to play this year after decades. Brad himself confirmed the veracity of this story at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2019.

American psycho

2000 – Mary Harron

Possibly being the protagonist of this film released in 2000 would have been a great turning point in Pitt’s career. In those years he had not yet developed many interesting roles and playing the murderer Patrick Bateman could have been his leap into Hollywood. Pitt was very close to achieving it, but it was in his encounter with David Cronenberg that he lost the opportunity and finally the production decided to give the challenging role to Christian Bale. Also, it was being debated between Edward Norton, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ewan McGregor.

Titanic

1997 – Dir. James Cameron

Pitt was about to be part of one of the greatest tanks in Hollywood but Leonardo DiCaprio was finally the one chosen by James Cameron. Kate Winslet had already been cast in the role of Rose, although she had to do a lot of work to get it, and the actor who would play Jack was still uncertain. Pitt was one of the most heavily shuffled names, but few couples were as iconic as Leo and Kate.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

2005 – Tim Burton

As in much of Tim Burton’s films, Johnny Depp was cast in the title role. In this remake of 2005, the actor plays the eccentric owner of the candy factory who decides to teach a lesson to the children invited to visit it, with unusual methods. The truth is that Depp shone in this role, but Pitt showed his interest in being part of the film mainly to impress his children. Other actors who also signed up for this role were Michael Keaton, Will Smith and Jim Carrey but finally the gothic director decided on his fetish actor.