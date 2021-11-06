3 Movies to cry on Netflix this 2021

The successful company of Netflix It captivates us with incredible films, series and documentaries that we find in its extensive catalog, so if you are looking for some suggestions, here we share them.

We know that in the platform Of streaming we can find a great variety of productions of different television genres and if what you want is to cry this weekend you should see these releases.

Movies to cry you’ll find on Netflix

My sister’s keepeA: This production Created in 2009, it introduces us to Anna, a girl who asks a lawyer for help to obtain the medical emancipation of her parents, after being forced to donate her organs, blood and tissues for her older sister who suffers from leukemia.

At cast We will see actress Abigail Breslin as Anna Fitzgerald, Sofia Vassilieva as Kate Fitzgerald, actress Cameron Diaz as Sara Fitzgerald and renowned actor Alec Baldwin as lawyer Campbell Alexander.

Seven pounds: Although at the beginning of the film It is possible that it is difficult for us to understand the dramatic story, little by little we will begin to understand what Ben Thomas is looking for, who lost his wife and baby in an accident.

The production It has a great cast headed by Will Smith as Ben, Rosario Dawson as Emily Posa, Woody Harrelson as Ezra Turner and Michael Ealy as Ben Thomas.







The Lovely Bones: This film presents the story of a 14-year-old teenager who is murdered by a man, she faces the complicated situation that affects her family.

The headband is starring the actress Saoirse Ronan as Susie Salmon, Stanley Tucci as George Harvey, Rachel Weisz as Abigail Salmon, and Mark Wahlberg as Jack Salmon.