2022 will arrive with several movie sequels, some expected, others not

They say that second parts were never good, however, in Hollywood this premise does not usually have great importance when it comes to getting more out of a film, whether it has been successful or not, choosing to make a sequel, either for contract reasons, or because the production houses saw that the film could give more, despite the fact that the film has been poorly received at the box office. Therefore, here is a list of films that will have sequels during the remainder of 2021 and 2022.

Counterface (1997) Much has been made of the possible remake of one of the best action films of the 90s. Contracara or Face Off, is not only one of the best John Woo films, it is also one of those films with a surreal story that characterized the action to late last century and has not been seen again.

These rumors about a kind of remake by Paramount did not like much, considering that the film is perfect in its original conception, and a remake of such a far-fetched story today would be nothing more than a nostalgic applause. So far it has not been confirmed to make a remake of this film, but a sequel has been confirmed, as noted by director Adam Wingard, saying that he would never imagine or remake Face Off, since it is a perfect action film, but yes make a direct sequel.

Attack on the White House (2013) The Has Fallen saga starring actors Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman is a clear example of a franchise that never intended to be, but just happened, but the formula for the first film felt exciting and new, although for some this saga becomes more and more boring with each sequel that arrives.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) Despite having had one of the worst ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, the film starring Vin Diesel did not perform at the box office as expected, much less by critics, however, the production company Lionsgate gave it little interest, so they will try again with a sequel with a plot that may be more interesting than the first.

Bright (2017) Although the first film drew a large audience, critics agreed that it was a huge disappointment, with a weak plot and underdeveloped fantasy elements, so a sequel four years later seems unnecessary, however it is a fact that The sequel was finally made and will possibly be released in late 2021 or early 2022.

Bloodshot (2020) Despite its poor performance at the international box office, ‘Bloodshot’ will have a second installment. Editorial Valiant, which owns the rights, approved the idea of ​​a continuation of the story, starring Vin Diesel. The ‘Fast & Furious’ will reprise his role as former Private Ray Garrison.

The action movie Bloodshot was one of the last Hollywood productions released before the coronavirus pandemic left theaters empty. Dan Mintz, CEO of DMG, announced to the Comic Book Resources portal that Vin Diesel and the team will return for a sequel, because they have done so well. The executive clarified that the crisis caused by the coronavirus did not allow knowing the real international audience of the film.

Sonic: The Hedgehog (2020) The sequel to the 2020 film will once again feature the cast of the first that includes, among others, Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Ben Schwartz as Sonic. In addition, the characters of Tails and Knuckle are scheduled to appear.

The plot will revolve around Sonic, who stays home alone while Tom and Maddie go on vacation. Meanwhile, Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new companion, Knuckles, in search of a gem with the power to build and destroy civilizations.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw It was actor Dwayne Johnson who shared new details about the plot of the movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 2. Johnson stated that he is totally confident of the success of this new project.

Dwayne Johnson also said that the sequel will be very different from all the films in the series. Nobody expects what they have prepared, although of course, the film will feature everything that the fans love. The idea is to go to the essence of the characters and surprise the followers in an unexpected way.

Daggers in the back (2019) Rian Johnson will return, now via Netflix, with Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Again, an exceptional cast for the new mystery: Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Ethan Hawke.

Sing (2016) The adventures for the Koala Buster moon and its stars are not over yet, thanks to the sequel to Canta, where once again the characters of Rosita, Mike, Johnny, Ash and Meena will be seen. In Sing 2, after Buster Moon’s success at his local theater, it’s time to show off his musical skills elsewhere. The group hopes to perform in the most prestigious theater in the capital: The Crystal Tower Theater.