10 ways Incendies is still Denis Villeneuve’s best movie

Denis Villeneuve, one of the most talented creators in film, has racked up Academy Award nominations and an impressive box office since he made the leap to Hollywood in 2013 with the masterful thriller Prisoners. There’s no indication he’s slowing down, and while Denis Villeneuve’s latest hit Dune continues to attract both critical acclaim and fan adoration, the topic of which is the director’s best film remains hotter. never.

After so many pieces of film magic by Villeneuve, his 2010 work, Fires, is still the best choice for many movie fans. This Canadian drama, nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, is the film that put the filmmaker on the map, and while the movie man has added his share of masterpieces to film history, Fires it is still his best work.

10 The importance of the themes and messages of the film

Fires not at all for the faint of heart, the film focuses on twins, masterfully played by Melissa Desormeaux-Poulin and Maxim Gaudette, who travel to the Middle East to discover the truth about raising their mother during the civil war Lebanese.

Villeneuve explores human rights violations and religious conflicts to devastating effect, leaving the viewer to ponder the nonsense of hating someone simply because of their origin or beliefs. The portrayal of war victims in the film is outspoken, and Villeneuve has been told by many people that they will teach the film to their children because of the importance of its message.

9 Radiohead’s use of “You & Whose Army” is a masterstroke

When Fires was still in the writing phase, Denis Villeneuve had included the Radiohead song “You and Whose Army?” on the film’s soundtrack. The French-Canadian filmmaker chose this theme because he wanted to let audiences know that the film would explore his story from the point of view of a Westerner.

The song “Like Spinning Plates” by the English group was also used in the film. Both remain two of the best examples of the use of licensed music in a movie, with many critics and fans singling out the songs as some of the movie’s most memorable moments.

8 The bus scene is the most heartbreaking that Villeneuve has put in the cinema

Villeneuve’s filmography is full of unforgettable scenes of the most exciting, especially in films such as Prisoners and Hitman, the director created moments filled with enough dread to force audiences to peek through the gaps between their fingers.

When it comes to scenes that make you vibrate, the ambush on the bus Fires takes the cake. It’s heartbreaking, heartbreaking, and incredibly tense, and it’s perhaps the most gripping sequence in Denis Villeneuve’s incredible career so far.

7 André Turpin’s cinematography, which makes the eyes water, is one of the most important.

With multiple collaborations with the great Roger Deakins under his belt, it’s no wonder Denis Villeneuve has gifted the world with some spectacular-looking films to date. The beautiful backgrounds of Fires they do not differ from other masterpieces of the French-Canadian director.

Andre Turpin’s photography captures both the horror and the beauty of Nawal Marwan’s story, and even in the film’s most disturbing moments, the stunning shots often turn Fires in an image from which it is impossible to look away.

6 It is the most emotional and human film of his career

Denis Villeneuve has sometimes faced criticism for the perception that style is above substance in his films, although this argument carries some weight in some of his films, but it has no place when talking about Fires.

The most devastating and heartbreaking film of Villeneuve’s career remains unmatched in terms of emotional weight. In the background, Fires is a film about humanity, and its tragic story of loss is enough to leave viewers colder looking for a loved one to hold after seeing it.

5 The film’s surprising opening scene remains one of Villeneuve’s best efforts

It may not have the visual impact of the sequence of bodies on the walls of Hitman, but the haunting beginning of Fires, which shows young orphans having their heads forcibly shaved as they prepare to become soldiers against their will, is just as memorable, and perfectly sets the tone for the emotional roller coaster ahead.

The pain and the spirit of Fires they are perfectly captured in the eyes of child soldiers. This is an opening scene that stays with the viewer until the end credits and surprisingly works even better when re-watching.

4 The woman who sings is possibly the most tragic and at the same time terrifying character of Villeneuve

Strong female characters are something of a trademark in the works of Denis Villeneuve. The arrival and Hitman feature the brilliance of Amy Adams and Emily Blunt respectively, but Fires can boast of having not just one of the director’s best female characters, but two.

Nawal Marwan and his daughter, Jeanne, are absorbing every moment they appear on screen. His travels, while not as arduous, are the foundations on which this tragic masterpiece is built, and Villeneuve will have to work hard to overcome them.

3 The final twist is totally destructive to the soul

It is not difficult to find surprising twists in the Villeneuve catalog, from The arrival until Blade Runner 2049, the director has shown an exceptional ability to create turning points within films that are rarely achieved with such success.

Fires has one that surpasses them all, and without revealing the secrets behind it, it shakes the movie, and quite possibly the viewer, to the core. When the credit titles of Fires they get going, it’s no wonder you find yourself sitting quietly.

2 The excellent sound design coupled with the haunting score by Gregoire Hetzel

The beautiful visuals, the captivating performances and the mysterious story are very important elements in FiresBut without Gregoire Hetzel’s lurid score and the film’s award-winning sound design, neither would be as effective.

Haunting tones expertly add a sense of unbridled terror to some of the most disturbing sequences, and just the right notes during the few uplifting and hopeful moments. of Incendies help cement a story that is as inspiring as it is disturbing.

1 Performance by Lubna Azabal worthy of an Oscar

Lubna Azabel has won numerous awards for her surprising and dazzling performance of The Woman Who Sings, Nawal Marwan. His is a story of heartbreaking tragedy, but Azabal’s performance turns it from simply disturbing to overwhelming.

Although she was only 30 at the time of the cast, the Moroccan-Belgian actress remarkably played Nawal Marwan throughout several decades of the character’s life with a little help from highly effective makeup. In a film as critically acclaimed as Fires, the fact that Azabal’s performance is the most outstanding is a tremendous testament to his skill as an actress, and to Villeneuve’s talent as a man capable of extracting the best performances from his cast.