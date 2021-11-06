10 movies about the mafia to watch on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max

Here is a list of 10 movies about the mafia to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Public enemies

image.png

Based on the work of Brian Burrough “Public Enemies: America’s Greatest Crime Wave and the Birth of the FBI, 1933-43”. It tells the story of Melvin Purvis, the FBI agent who in the 1930s led the search for the legendary bank robber John Dillinger and his gang. Directed by Michael Mann the film is starring Johnny depp, Christian bale, Marion cotillard and Billy Crudup. Available in Amazon Prime Video.

Scarface

image.png

Tony Montana is a cold and relentless Cuban immigrant who settles in Miami with the purpose of becoming a major gangster, thus gaining money and position. With the collaboration of his friend Manny Rivera, he began a brilliant criminal career, as a cocaine trafficker, with the aim of accessing the leadership of a drug trafficking organization. Directed by Brian De Palma with a script of Oliver stone and based on the novel by Armitage Trail, is starring Al Pacino, Steven Bauer and Michelle pfeiffer. Available in Netflix.

The Irish

Irish 2.jpg Netflix

“The Irish” is the chronicle of one of the great unsolved mysteries of the country: the disappearance of the legendary trade unionist Jimmy Hoffa. A great journey behind the scenes of organized crime; its internal mechanisms, its rivalries, and its connection to politics. All from the perspective of Frank Sheeran, a WWII veteran, con man, and hit man who worked with some of the most prominent figures of the 20th century. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe pesci and Harvey Keitel. Available in Netflix.

American Gangster

American Gangster.jpg Universal Pictures

New York, 1968. Frank Lucas is the taciturn chauffeur of a prominent black mobster from Harlem. When his boss dies unexpectedly, Frank seizes the opportunity to build his own empire. Richie Roberts, an incorruptible cop sidelined for his honesty. Both Roberts and Lucas share a strict code of ethics that makes them two lone figures on opposite sides of the law. When their paths cross the confrontation will be inevitable. Directed by Ridley Scott the film stars Denzel Washington, Russell crowe, Carla gugino and Cuba Gooding Jr.. Available in Netflix.

LA Confidential

image.png

1950s. Three Los Angeles police officers are involved in a criminal plot that uncovers the dirty laundry of the Department. To regain the lost face, three very different agents, the impetuous Bud White, the formal Ed Exely and the ambitious Jack Vincennes take over the investigation of the case. Directed by Curtis hanson the film is starring Guy pearce, Russell crowe, Kevin Spacey and Kim basinger. Available in Amazon Prime Video.

Goodfellas

image.png

Henry Hill, the son of an Irish father and a Sicilian mother, lives in Brooklyn and is fascinated by the life of gangsters in his neighborhood, where most of the neighbors are immigrants. Paul Cicero, the patriarch of the Pauline family, is the protector of the neighborhood. At thirteen, Henry decides to drop out of school and join the mafia organization as the errand boy; very soon he gains the trust of his bosses, thanks to which he will go up in the category. Directed by Martin Scorsese, it stars Ray liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe pesci. Available in HBO Max.

A History of Violence

image.png

Tom Stall lives quietly with his wife and son in a small town in Indiana, where almost nothing ever happens. But one day, after preventing a robbery at his restaurant, he is not only considered a hero by everyone, but also attracts the attention of the media. Under these circumstances, he receives a strange visit from someone who claims to know his past. Directed by David Cronenberg the film is starring Viggo Mortensen, Maria bello, William hurt and Ed harris. Available in HBO Max.

The departed

image.png

The Massachusetts Police Department takes on the largest organized crime gang in the city of Boston. The strategy is to finish from the inside with Frank Costello, the powerful boss of the Irish mafia. The one in charge of infiltrating the gang is a young rookie, Billy Costigan. As Billy tries to gain Costello’s trust, another young cop, Colin Sullivan, quickly rises and takes a position in the Special Investigations unit, whose mission is also to take down Costello. What no one knows is that Colin is an insider in the police who answers Costello. Directed by Martin Scorsese, is starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg and Vera farmiga. Available in HBO Max.

Hidden in Bruges

image.png

After the failure of an operation, two hit men, Ray and Ken, are ordered by their boss Harry to temporarily leave London and move for some time until things calm down to the city of Bruges, in Belgium. There, while touring the city, they must wait for the call of their boss to know how to continue. This black comedy is directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes. Available on HBO Max.

Analyze This

image.png

Paul Vitti, a prominent New York mobster, suffers an acute anxiety attack. The reason is that a meeting is about to take place, in which the boss of the mafia will be elected. Terrified, he hires the services of Ben Sobol, a divorced psychiatrist who is about to get married and who imposes therapy on him. Of course, Sobol will have to forget about his private life and be available 24 hours a day for any emergency, if he does not want to end in a bad way. Directed by Harold Ramis, is starring Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal and Lisa kudrow. Available in Amazon Prime Video.