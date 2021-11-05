Zayn Malik loses all the glory he gained with One Direction

Zayn Malik blemishes his image because of his bad temper (Photo by Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

A young British talent show gave Zayn Malik everything he ever dreamed of. After passing the auditions of the television program ‘The X Factor’, judge Nicole Scherzinger proposed him to form a group with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

One Direction was born under the protective umbrella of its popular godfather, Judge Simon Cowell who got the boys signed to the Syco label. Its takeoff was unbeatable and, in 2011, When Zayn Malik was 17 years old, they released their debut album ‘Up All Night’ which elevated them to number one.

Being the first British band that debuted with an album in the first place on the Billboard, their world fame grew exponentially and Zayn, like the rest of the members, the luxury and the money came to him very young.

In 2021 Zayn’s name was on everyone’s lips, legions of fans cheered him on and, in fact, that same year he was the most searched male celebrity on Google. From 17 to 22 his life was One Direction but, at that age, he left the group.

When he left, Malik had a good professional image but his personal image was beginning to falter. The songwriter and singer admitted that he smoked cannabis to enhance his creativity and continues to do so today.

Sentimentally, despite being a true celebrity, he has not done anything well either and it is that, during his time at ‘The X Factor’, he dated Geneva Lane, one of the finalists with whom he ended fatally with discredit on social networks included.

The following year, when they released their first album already in the group, he began an affair with Rebecca Ferguson although the age difference was six years. At four months she left him fed up with having to pay whenever they went out together to dinner or to have fun, With the money he was already billing!

But Malik did not give up and continued looking for love – or company – with actress Stephanie Davis who also ended up with him just five months after starting because they had incompatible characters, yes, they remained distant friends.

Zayn dated Pierre for three years, their longest relationship before Gigi (Instagram)

The truth is that Zayn is not a man with long relationships, before he was with Gigi Hadid after meeting her at a party, he did last three years (from 2012 to 2015) with Pierre Edwards even getting engaged. But everything was cut short and she distanced herself from the singer when he announced that he was leaving One Direction.

At the end of that same 2015, Gigi and Zayn began a stormy relationship that has led them to be living constant comings and goings until the episode of domestic violence that has finished sinking the already touched image of the musician.

Starting in 2015, the rumors of crisis between them arrived in 2017 and it was in mid-2018 when they announced their separation, although in 2019 they gave themselves a new opportunity, this reconciliation led them to become pregnant with their daughter Khai, who was born in September last year.

Now, a little over a year later, the couple has announced their final separation and that is that Gigi cannot tolerate the domestic violence that Zayn threw against her mother during an argument.

The couple broke up on September 29 After a violent discussion by the young man with Yolanda Hadid, the model’s mother, who claims that he pushed her against the sofa and violently grabbed her in addition to insulting her without stopping.

Zayn Malik not only attacked the lady but also tried to hit a security guard who, obviously, was able to reduce him, according to TMZ. Malik has accepted the charges imposed by the judge and He has 90 days of probation for each charge charged, a total of one year, both for Yolanda’s complaint and that of the security worker.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broken up a year after their daughter Khai was born (Photo by Dominique Charriau / WireImage)

Gigi Hadid does not want to comment on this unpleasant altercation but she has met with her lawyers to leave the issue of Khai’s custody very well tied, since she wants him to be able to enjoy his father regardless of his bad head.

Zayn also has to attend an anger management course and a domestic violence course with a final exam that he must pass. But this is not all, in addition to losing his wife and family, Malik has lost his record label.

After this family fight the label has fired him for fear of increased cannabis use by the artist as a result of the violent episode at his home with his mother-in-law.

The singer, who is losing everything in life, has written a post on his social networks saying that he does not understand why all this is public and that he has accepted the charges for the good of his daughter, for protecting her and for having a space private and intimate in which she can safely grow up.

To all these controversies is added his misplaced comment at the beginning of the year, in March 2021, when he tweeted against the Grammy Awards for not having nominated him: “Fuck the Grammys and everyone related to it. Unless you make deals and send gifts, they don’t consider nominations. Next year I will send you a basket of candies ”.

The singer did not take into account that his album ‘Nobody Is Listening’ had been released on March 15, totally out of the deadline to be nominated and that, in any case, he would be eligible for the 2022 Grammys.

The trajectory of Zayn Malik has gone from fame to failure in a matter of a few years and it is that neither in love, nor in the family, nor with his former colleagues (Niall Horan assured that they had never been friends and that they were not going to be now) nor with his recent dismissal has he managed to maintain the good image and success he gained with One Direction.