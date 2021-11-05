Zara has the low-cost version of the green coat that Rihanna dined in New York a couple …

Rihanna is not only synonymous with success and good taste, but also with influence in fashion, with her daring outfits, which can range from vintage to more avant-garde designs, always with the glamor and elegance that only the singer born in Barbados can wear.

Recently, the businesswoman was invited to a dinner in New York, and she came with a striking green coat, which stood out with her black pants and blouse, accompanied by gloves in a lighter shade of green with a comfortable and elegant look, which, now, thanks to Zara, we can recreate the rest of the mortals.

The singer wore jeans and a black blouse, with white pointed ankle boots, lime green leather gloves that stood out next to that intense green coat, cut close to the waist, with contrasting white buttons and length almost to the floor, in the style Rihanna’s favorite.

The artist has a wide collection of coats that she wears on any occasion, ranging from oversize, jackets, fax fur, down jackets, leather … and in all the colors we can imagine. No doubt to Rihanna likes to try everything in fashion, and the truth is that everything looks good on her. That is why it has become an icon to follow.

The singer has distinguished herself in music by merging various genres beyond pop, such as R&B and Caribbean rhythms, with which she has stood out and has become an obligatory musical reference. But Rihanna has also become a fashion icon because, beyond designing for the body, she herself has recognized that she is interested in making clothes that help people feel sexy and highlight their own attractions.. That is why their designs point to the self-esteem of those who use them.

In fact, the great success of the singer’s lingerie brand, Savege x Fenty, responds to her innovative designs aimed at a diversity of bodies, both on the catwalk and in the online sales catalog, which has represented a resounding success for Rihanna. And it is already preparing to open its first physical stores from next year.

Likewise, the interpreter of “We found love” has known how to play with the integration of genders, and uses both masculine and feminine elements in her way of dressing, with what he has achieved different looks that look casual and careless, which at the same time retain an urban and elegant touch.

Another fundamental aspect in Rihanna’s designs is that she moved away from the traditional conceptions of perfect body sizes, And from Savege x Fenty she has bet on design for all bodies, also achieving the inclusion of all genres, another point in favor for the singer.

Interestingly, to live up to its influence on fashion, you don’t need that much budget. Now Zara offers an intense green coat model, very similar to the one Rihanna wore recently, and that for a little more than 100 euros you can buy, to preserve the style of the artist in the low temperatures of the next few days.