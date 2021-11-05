Youtube for Android changes the video interface to full screen

Related news

Surely many of you use YouTube on Android and are aware of the many tricks that the streaming app has. Recently Google has presented a new one, related to the full screen use of this app.

It is very common for the content creators of this service to use its description to leave important information, such as links to what they talk about in the specific chapter, or the means of contact.

Seeing this information in the application is very simple, although not so much if we are in landscape mode.

New access to the description from the full screen

The novelty that Google has incorporated is a direct access to the description without having to put the mobile vertically.

To do this, we have to click on the video at any time, and then do the same in its title, which if you look at it has a new font and an arrow at the end.





Full screen description on Youtube for Android



When you do that, a column appears on the right side, in a similar way to how chat does on Twitch, and in it we see the description of the video, as well as other elements such as access to the channel that has uploaded the video or the other videos that are inserted in the one we see.

The latter is especially useful for jumping from video to video without having to exit full-screen mode.

The new function is already operational in Spain and you can test it simply by having the latest version of YouTube installed.

