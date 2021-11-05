Youtube adds new functions for full screen mode

YouTube has new features for full screen mode. (photo: Xataka Android)

Google continues to update its ecosystem of applications to offer the best user experience. For one thing, Google Drive is known to have improved its search engine by adding new options and criteria. And it seems that Youtube you will also receive a height upgrade.

A few weeks ago we saw the first changes in the popular streaming content platform. And the Mountain View-based company added a new display system that allowed us to view comments while watching a video in full screen.. And now they want to get more out of it if it fits into full screen mode.

In this way, as reported by Android Police, The American giant is working on a new YouTube update that will allow access to more information without having to leave the full screen.

Until now, when I was watching a video in full screen mode, the truth is that I had very few options to do other than view the content. Comments came first. And now Google has added a new feature.

And very soon, you will have access to the video description box, audience metrics, and channel logo. Another change that has been seen is that if the video is part of a series of chapters and they have this function activated, you will be able to see the rest. They also changed the font on YouTube Sans, when Roboto was used before. You could say that the video does not close at any time, but instead moves to the left of the screen, although you can move it however you want.

This is the first time YouTube has allowed users to interact with the app in full screen mode, and the reason is very simple: Twitch. The game streaming platform has become a huge success, as well as a real headache for Google, as the flight of content creators leaving YouTube to compete is doing a lot of damage to the platform.

Therefore, Google has endeavored to improve the YouTube interface to make it more user-friendly. Of course, if you want to try out these new full-screen features, you’ll need to be patient. Mainly because we are facing an update that comes in stages, so you will not be able to try any of these new YouTube features until it is available on your device.

YouTube: platform adds new search criteria

The content it offers Youtube it is very extensive. However, sometimes users are slow to find what they were looking for due to the limitations of the search engine itself. For this reason, the platform has incorporated new options to provide more information about the videos before playing them. Being a platform used daily by millions of users around the world and that sees the number of videos that we can reproduce and find every day multiplied exponentially, It is essential that search engines and systems recognize what we want and guide us so as not to waste a lot of time.

YouTube added a new way to search.

“Every day people come to YouTube looking for learning content like physics tutorials, how to draw a tiger, product reviews on the latest tech products and more.” says Pablo Paniagua, director of product management for YouTube Search.

And it is that at present, the offer to consume content has skyrocketed. And as important as quality or variety, is the possibility of finding what we like in the shortest time possible, and for this it is necessary that the platform knows our tastes and suggesting alternatives to continue looking.

Videos that appear on YouTube depending on your tastes.

To date, the app has shown a preview of the start of the video. However, one of the novelties will be that Consumers will now be able to view screenshots of the various sections a video is divided into.

This feature allows users to get an idea of ​​what they can see or skip a part of the video to the part they want to see. In addition, the mobile application begins to apply full sequences of the videos without having to open them.

With that button that will be placed at the top of the YouTube web / app, just below the search box, We will be able to access the videos that the platform thinks we will like, so we will always have an alternative as we go along to be able to watch in a simple way without wasting time.

This new tab is now available for both desktop versions for PC and Mac, as well as for mobile phones and Smart TV applications. According to YouTube itself, to use this new resource we simply have to touch “In ‘New to you’ in the theme bar, which is also easily found when refreshing the YouTube home page (on mobile device).” In addition, we will be able to see that new section as we scroll through the feed.

KEEP READING:

Xbox turns 20: know the time and date of the celebration for gamers

If you are a creator of memes, there is now a law that protects copyright for the first time

Twitch rolled out a new category targeting animal broadcasts