This Wednesday the 3rd, around noon, Mexico time, the Irish band released the song “Your Song Saved My Life”, which will appear on the soundtrack of the animated sequel “Sing 2”, which will be released in theaters on December 22th.

According to his page u2.com, Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, makes his debut in a children’s film, where he will play the lion rock star Clay Calloway.

Director Garth Jennings commented to Entertainment Weekly magazine that “the piece is full of emotion and heart. It’s his way of saying ‘very good, that’s how we want the audience to feel when they leave the movie theater.’

The “Sing 2” soundtrack will include three covers of U2 songs: “Where the Streets Have No Name”, performed by actors Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll.

Johansson will also sing “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” and will do a duet with Bono on “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

In total, the soundtrack will include 21 tracks, featuring Halsey, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Pharrell Williams.

This month, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the album “Achtung Baby,” U2 will present footage from concerts and tours on the TikTok platform; No details have been given as to whether there will be a commemorative edition, so we will continue with the huge box that was sold on October 31, 2011, with six CDs and four DVDs.

Notably, in 2020, guitarist Dave Evans, also known as The Edge, revealed that he and Bono were concentrating on creating new music just before the lockdowns caused by the pandemic.

“I was already working with Bono on new songs,” he told Jo Whiley on his BBC Radio 2 show; they were in Dublin just before their separation due to quarantine.

“Take a decision. Will I go to Dublin, or to California where my wife was? I chose to travel to her, which I think was the right thing to do. “

Bassist Adam Clayton suggested this past summer that several acoustic versions of U2 classics could be in the works. So far there are no scheduled dates for concerts. _