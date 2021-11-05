your exercises for a toned abdomen

Priyanka Chopra Jonas , 39, just showed his toned abdomen in a new Instagram post.

Priyanka says that cardio sessions jumping rope and the Weightlifting They help you stay in such great shape.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been ahead of diwali celebration this year – one of the most anticipated parties in India – with some of her famous friends. In a new Instagram post, we can see Priyanka partying with Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh in Los Angeles, California, while wearing a stunning two-piece ensemble.

With a stunning lehenga-style blouse, Priyanka shows her toned core while posing with her friends. And of course, fans have not been able to resist commenting on his publication: “👑👑👑”, wrote the star of The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon, while another user added, “You are absolutely stunning! ❤️.”

How do you stay in such good shape? For starters, you like your exercise routine to be relaxed and balanced. “Life is already very fast and I don’t think you have to kill yourself in the gym”, he told Women’s health. “You don’t have to starve yourself either. I love to eat pizzas, hamburgers and chicken wings, of course. But I also like to stay in shape.”

Priyanka’s day to day is quite hectic, so she focuses on increasing her heart rate whenever she can. “I try to be active in my daily life: I take the stairs instead of using the elevator or I walk instead of driving”, said to Vogue India.

Priyanka also added that staying fit helps her learn new stunts for her work. “I do all my fights myself. I trust my body and my instincts,” she said. (Something that we have also seen the actress Ana de Armas do). Also, Priyanka has been working on her relationship with her body: “I don’t listen to my body. My body listens to me. I can’t afford to be sick or low on energy. “

When he’s in the gym, Priyanka is a big fan of cardio. Your favorite way to take a few extra steps while on the go? Jumping rope, a discipline also known as skipping. “I love rope jumping. I learned how to do it very well in school,” he explained in a video interview. “I try to do cardio with the jumps. It is also easy to carry because the rope fits in your bag.”

Sometimes it goes to strength training, when you need a tougher session to prepare for an upcoming role. “The truth is that I only exercise when I need to,” he confessed to Vogue India. “My body responds very quickly to exercise, so I don’t need a lot of time to tone up and get in shape.”

