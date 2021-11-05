Young doctor receives Pfizer Award for Academic Excellence 2021 – El Sol de Zacatecas

The outstanding performance of the young Zacatecan José Juan Valdés Aguayo has been recognized by the Pfizer Scientific Institute (ICP) and the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine, AC (AMFEM) with the Pfizer Award for Academic Excellence 2021, as the best student of his generation.

Valdés Aguayo is a graduate of the Academic Unit of Human Medicine and Health Sciences of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) and has an outstanding academic record.

From the beginning of his university life he stood out as a responsible and dedicated student, an example of this is the average with which he concluded his professional career with 9.25. His medical internship was carried out at the General Hospital of Zacatecas, and in August of this year, he completed his social service in the Doctorate of Molecular Medicine of the institution.

Currently, the outstanding university student presented the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residences (ENARM), looking for one of the squares to Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Since 2008, Pfizer has delivered the Academic Excellence Awarday has been awarded to nearly 700 doctors from the Faculties and Schools of Medicine throughout the country, aims to promote and recognize academic excellence in new generations of doctors, and also offers the opportunity to link with institutions to open a horizon in the professional field; in 2020 Alejandra Sánchez Martínez, also a graduate of the UAZ, obtained this same decoration.

